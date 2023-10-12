Anju to Showcase TA Scan's Global Diversity Data at SCOPE Europe 2023 and Compete for Best of Show Award

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software, a leading provider of life science solutions, is pleased to announce CEO Laurence Birch will kick off the Feasibility, Site Selection, and Study Activation program at SCOPE Europe 2023 on Tuesday, October 17. This event, taking place October 17&18 in Barcelona, Spain, brings together clinical research leaders, promoting innovation and collaboration. Anju is proud to showcase TA Scan, their innovative clinical intelligence solution, to this global audience.

TA Scan is designed to streamline the complexities of trial planning and execution. It equips clinical operations professionals with a powerful tool to optimize their clinical study workflows. From providing insights into the competitive landscape to accurately forecasting patient enrollment and identifying high-recruitment sites in line with diversity strategies, TA Scan empowers clinical teams to make informed decisions that drive successful trial outcomes.

As an exhibitor at SCOPE Europe 2023, Anju will vie for the esteemed Best of Show Award, recognizing the most innovative and impactful solutions in the clinical research industry. Anju's TA Scan has been creating a buzz in the field with its newly integrated global diversity data, and the company is excited to highlight its enhanced site/PI selection capabilities to the judges and fellow conference attendees.

Anju invites attendees to visit booth #16 to explore TA Scan and discover how it can revolutionize trial planning and execution. The company's team of experts will be on hand to provide live demonstrations, address questions, and look forward to engaging with industry peers, thought leaders, and professionals.

The company's presence at the event underscores its dedication to advancing clinical research and delivering solutions that have a substantial impact.

For more information about Anju, please visit the Anju website.

Anju is a customer-first organization delivering adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. With a team of industry experts and a diverse suite of versatile products, Anju empowers clients to drive innovation, efficiency, and compliance. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

