Anju's TA Scan Expands Global Reach with European Diversity Data Integration

News provided by

Anju Software

17 Oct, 2023, 15:15 ET

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju, a leading provider of clinical intelligence solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its TA Scan platform through the integration of European diversity data from the UK and demographics data from France and Spain. This strategic enhancement, implemented in September 2023, builds upon Anju's commitment to supporting global clinical research diversity and site selection.

Implementing diversity strategies in clinical trials is not only a regulatory requirement as policies increasingly mandate diversity criteria, but it's also a moral obligation to make trials more inclusive and accessible to all patients. The absence of diversity plans in trials could lead to costly amendments and approval delays. Anju's dedication to delivering comprehensive, global diversity data empowers clinical research professionals to meet these emerging requirements efficiently, while maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy.

"TA Scan's expansion into European diversity data underscores our commitment to helping clinical research professionals meet their global study diversification goals," said Barbara Argibay, VP of Development, Data Division at Anju. "Empowering users to optimize recruitment strategies, site/investigator/KOL selection, and diversity initiatives with ease, while maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy."

TA Scan enables users to visualize essential data, such as ethnicity, socio-economic information, and site/investigator experience, all on a single map. This innovative feature streamlines site selection and recruitment strategies, significantly reducing the time and manual effort required for clinical research professionals. Users can conveniently filter and visualize this data within the TA Scan application, export it for analysis, or access it via the API Services. Anju's Data-as-a-Service offering also provides sponsors and CROs with the necessary insights to support their feasibility, site/investigator/KOL identification, and diversity strategies.

For information about Anju's TA Scan please visit Anju's website.

Anju is a customer-first organization delivering adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. With a team of industry experts and a diverse suite of versatile products, Anju empowers clients to drive innovation, efficiency, and compliance. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

Media Contact
John F. Kouten
JFK Communications, Inc.
+1 609.241.7352
[email protected]

SOURCE Anju Software

Also from this source

Anju to Showcase TA Scan's Global Diversity Data at SCOPE Europe 2023 and Compete for Best of Show Award

Anju Software, a leading provider of life science solutions, is pleased to announce CEO Laurence Birch will kick off the Feasibility, Site Selection, ...

Anju to Showcase Life Science Solutions at SCDM, Demonstrating Commitment to Innovation

Anju is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Society for Clinical Data Management (SCDM) conference, taking place from October 8-11, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.