Ann Bulkley, Expert on Regulatory Economics and Finance in the Energy Industry, Joins The Brattle Group as Principal

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed economist Ann Bulkley to its Boston office as a Principal with the firm's Regulatory Economics, Finance & Rates practice. Ms. Bulkley brings over 25 years of consulting experience working with electricity, natural gas, and water utilities. She specializes in regulatory economics, including rate of return, cost of equity, capital structure, valuation of regulated assets, and municipalization.

Ann Bulkley - The Brattle Group

"With her breadth of experience addressing complex economic and regulatory questions for utilities, Ann is a welcome addition to Brattle's Regulatory Economics, Finance & Rates practice and to our firm more broadly," said Brattle President & Principal David L. Sunding. "We are thrilled to add her expertise to our work supporting clients globally."

Ms. Bulkley has extensive state and federal regulatory experience, providing expert testimony on cost of capital in nearly 100 proceedings before 32 state regulatory commissions as well as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Ms. Bulkley also has deep experience in acquisitions and valuations, as well as in the areas of contract and business unit valuation, strategic alliances, market restructuring, and regulatory and litigation support.

"Brattle is a recognized leader in the energy industry for helping clients solve challenging questions in a transforming sector, and I'm excited to join the team at this pivotal time," Ms. Bulkley said. "I look forward to collaborating with my esteemed colleagues on regulatory economics and finance matters."

Previously, Ms. Bulkley was a Senior Vice President at an economic consultancy, and also held senior positions at several consulting firms.

To learn more about Ms. Bulkley, please see her full bio.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

SOURCE The Brattle Group