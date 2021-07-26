Ann Fandozzi Joins Trimble's Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the appointment of Ann Fandozzi to its Board of Directors, effective August 16.

Fandozzi is chief executive officer (CEO) of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, a leader in the on-line sale of industrial equipment. Before joining Ritchie, Fandozzi held CEO positions at vRide, an enterprise ride sharing business, and ABRA Auto Body & Glass. She has held senior operating leadership positions in the automotive and consumer industries. Fandozzi serves on the boards of directors of both Ritchie and Ghost Robotics and is a past member of Pinnacle Foods' board of directors.

"Ann brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Trimble board," said Rob Painter, Trimble CEO. "Her career has spanned both industrial end markets and the technologies, which transform the way those industries operate. She has been a dynamic leader in finding ways to accelerate growth in industries through transformational change. Ann is a talented engineer with an analytical mind and a strong intuition into the drivers of customer value."

"I'm excited to join the Trimble board," said Fandozzi. "Trimble's vision of transforming the way the world works—through solutions that connect the physical and digital worlds—is extremely compelling. I look forward to working with the board and management teams in making this vision a reality."

Fandozzi holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, an MSE degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Computer Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

