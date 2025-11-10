Trimble Empowers Civil Contractors with Advanced Site Management Capabilities for Mixed Technology Fleets

New Functionality Helps Civil Contractors Unlock the Power of Connected Data for Improved Productivity and Profitability

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble ® today announced new features for its Trimble WorksManager software, including design sharing capabilities that mark a big step forward in the industry's adoption of the ISO 15143-4 worksite data exchange standards. As a key element of Trimble's site management portfolio, Trimble WorksManager connects the office and the field. It allows users to remotely send construction-ready models, manage onsite devices and machines, and troubleshoot issues to maintain productivity. New functionality also includes greater integration with the Trimble Connect® collaboration platform, further streamlining design and collaboration workflows.

Advanced 3D Visualization: Bring together geospatial data from many sources.

ISO standards are designed to simplify the exchange of jobsite data across both equipment and technology providers. For the first time, Trimble WorksManager will allow users to send design files to other vendors' grade control systems, enabling mixed technology jobsites to operate using the same design files. This functionality represents a big step forward in the adoption of those standards, both for Trimble and for the industry.

"The current lack of integration across mixed construction technology fleets is an expensive and frustrating pain point for the construction industry, and adoption of these ISO standards is paramount to construction technology interoperability," said John Somers, vice president, construction and utility sector at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). "We are pleased to see Trimble taking this important step to implement ISO 15143-4 and to make designs usable across technology vendors."

Enhanced Data Integration and Advanced 3D Visualization

Greater integration between Trimble WorksManager and Trimble Connect helps customers unlock their data for improved productivity and profitability. Now, projects that are initiated in Trimble WorksManager, the Trimble B2W® Estimate estimating software and B2W operations applications are available to the entire project team, subcontractors and owners within Trimble Connect. Streamlined workflows enable WorksManager users to easily access files in the Trimble Connect common data environment for dispatching to the field.

Additional new features in WorksManager include an advanced 3D visualization module, built on the Trimble Connect 3D Viewer. Now, users will be able to bring together geospatial data from many sources into one environment to view, measure and analyze the entire jobsite. New time-saving workflows help site managers identify errors in design files and provide easy-to-use tools for data clean up on the fly. Additionally, a new integration between Trimble's WorksManager and the B2W Schedule resource scheduling application gives dispatchers the ability to track Trimble equipment deployed to jobsites to streamline project billing and understand equipment utilization.

"We have significantly enhanced the functionality of Trimble WorksManager to supercharge civil contractors' data, which hinges largely on the ability to share data across technology providers and users at every phase of a project," said Elwyn McLachlan, vice president, civil construction product and strategy at Trimble. "Customers asked us for an easier way to share, analyze and make use of jobsite data. With this release, we have made great strides in helping our customers simplify complex tasks, enhance efficiency across the construction lifecycle and empower in-field decision making, where the work is actually being done."

Availability

These new capabilities in WorksManager will be available worldwide in Q1 2026 through the Trimble dealer channel, including local SITECH® dealers and Trimble Technology Outlets. For more information, visit: https://heavyindustry.trimble.com/en/products/worksmanager .

