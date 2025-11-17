Trimble Introduces Transformative AI-Powered Innovations at 2025 Trimble Insight Tech Conference

Trimble Leaders Champion AI and Connected Tech at Annual Transportation Industry Event

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble® kicked off its 2025 Trimble Insight Tech Conference with CEO Rob Painter and Transportation & Logistics SVP, Michael Kornhauser to champion collaboration and AI within the transportation industry. Their opening keynote showcased a future driven by a connected transportation management ecosystem that links people, data and workflows to build a safer, simpler and more efficient global supply chain.

"Trimble is modernizing and connecting our solutions and integrating data to create workflows that unlock customer productivity," said Rob Painter. "We are committed to delivering the industry ecosystem our customers need. This strategy brings data from shippers, carriers, brokers and 3PLs together — creating a platform where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts."

"Modern transportation demands solutions that are intelligent and connected. That's precisely what we plan to deliver," said Michael Kornhauser. "We're utilizing AI to unlock new levels of efficiency, productivity and operational advantage through connected transportation management."

This year's keynote also introduced Trimble's new next-gen TMS solution, new AI agents and workflows, and expanded integrations to supercharge productivity and efficiency:

Next-Gen Trimble TMS

Trimble TMS is the company's cloud-native, AI-powered Transportation Management System (TMS) for enterprise-level carriers. Designed to be the "central nervous system" and intelligent center of a connected transportation management ecosystem. Trimble TMS integrates AI and machine learning to automate complex workflows and provide predictive insights. The solution will help enable transportation operations through seven modules, providing AI features for a range of roles — from customer service to leadership. Trimble TMS will be available as a complete, end-to-end solution, or as modules that can be implemented individually for use with one of Trimble's existing TMS solutions. Modules include Order, Capacity, Supply:Demand, Status, Back Office and Control Center.

New AI Agents and Workflows

New AI agents and workflows across Trimble's connected transportation ecosystem were demonstrated, including: an Order Intake Agent for Trimble's complete line of TMS solutions that quickly processes orders from emails, PDFs and EDI, entering them into the TMS for review; a Road Call Agent for TMT Road Call using a driver's natural language breakdown description to instantly initiate roadside breakdown responses; and an Invoice Scanning Agent for TMT Fleet Maintenance that eliminates manual data entry by automatically scanning PDF invoices, freeing teams from administrative tasks to focus on higher value work.

Expanded Integrations

Trimble expanded integrations to help address industry challenges including driver retention, procurement and digital transformation. Trimble Fleet Hub centralizes mobile communications between the back office and drivers, integrating with major telematics providers like Platform Science, Samsara, ISAAC, Geotab and Solera. Trimble Freight Marketplace tackles procurement inefficiencies with its AI-enhanced carrier vetting feature, simplifies fragmented freight sourcing and improves capacity matching. This provides carriers direct access to freight from shippers like Procter & Gamble, which has already fulfilled shipments on the solution. A new integration between Tandem Concepts and Trimble Fuel Dispatch TMS addresses fuel hauler inefficiencies by digitally validating orders before dispatch, reducing "no-load" scenarios and driver detention.

Availability

The Trimble TMS Order and Trimble TMS Capacity modules are available for a pre-release, trial evaluation period by existing Trimble TMW.Suite TMS and Trimble Innovative TMS truckload SaaS carrier customers.

The beta version of the end-to-end Trimble TMS solution is expected to be available in Q1 2026.

The Order Intake Agent for Trimble's line of TMS solutions is available for a pre-release, trial evaluation period for Trimble TMW.Suite. It is expected to be available for Trimble TMS, Trimble TruckMate TMS and Trimble Innovative TMS in H1 2026.

The other new AI agents and workflows and expanded integrations are expected to be available in Q1 2026 for existing Trimble customers.

Trimble Insight Tech Conference

The Trimble Insight Tech Conference began November 16, 2025, and will run through November 18, 2025, at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. This year's event includes multiple days of networking, expert panel discussions and over 200 educational sessions.

To learn more about Trimble's AI agents and workflows and expanded integrations, visit: https://transportationinfo.trimble.com/insight-2025-innovation/.

For more information on the Trimble Insight Tech Conference, visit: https://insight.trimble.com/2025/.

For more information on transportation & logistics at Trimble, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com.

