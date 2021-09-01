Ann-Marie Mason Promoted to Chief Legal Officer

"Ann-Marie's experiences and expertise are an invaluable asset to our organization," said Dave O'Malley, Penn Mutual president and chief operating officer. "Her vision will strengthen the legal team's strategic role within our company and her leadership will help ensure we fulfill our promises to protect our policyholders, financial professionals and our business."

Most recently, Mason served as general counsel, asset management and broker-dealer where she was responsible for all legal matters related to wholly-owned subsidiaries Penn Mutual Asset Management and Hornor, Townsend & Kent (HTK). Mason joined Penn Mutual in 2019 as vice president and head of shared services — enterprise compliance after 11 years with FINRA. At FINRA she rose to the role of vice president and counsel and served as a key source of legal and regulatory expertise on subject matters affecting registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. She also exclusively handled all of FINRA's high impact, expedited litigation matters.

Mason's previous experience includes serving as senior counsel, financial products and services unit at MetLife, a litigator in private practice and senior trial attorney with the King's County District Attorney's office (Brooklyn, NY). She received a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Rochester and a doctor of law degree from New York University School of Law. Mason is active with the Corporate Counsel Women of Color and is a member of the board of directors of Listen To Our Voices, a non-profit organization advocating for children and young adults.

Penn Mutual helps people become stronger. Our expertly crafted life insurance is vital to long-term financial health and strengthens people's ability to enjoy every day. Working with our trusted network of financial professionals, we take the long view, building customized solutions for individuals, their families, and their businesses. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

