Anne Klein Selected by Facebook to be Among the First Brands to Debut Live Shopping Events

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic women's fashion brand ANNE KLEIN takes virtual shopping to a new level. Anne Klein has been selected as one of the exclusive brands to debut Facebook Shop's live in-app shopping. Launching today is the first of a 4-part series of live shopping events that 'Celebrate the Holidays' with Anne Klein. Hosted by the founder's granddaughter, Jesse Gre Rubinstein, each of the live-streamed, online sales events offer limited time exclusive promotions and products from the Anne Klein collection which can be purchased in-app during the stream.

"We are excited to be among a limited group of brands partnering with Facebook to launch Facebook Shop's live shopping program for the holiday season," said Effy Zinkin, COO at WHP Global, owner of the Anne Klein brand. "Live shopping is a fast-emerging method of digital commerce and offers the Anne Klein customer a new way to shop the brand in a place we know they are already engaging."

Building upon the success of the brand's Women Who Do Facebook series launched this past May, each holiday webisode will feature candid interactive conversations with women who are inspiring others and making a difference in their community during these unprecedented times.

The first event in the series kicks off LIVE at 5pm EST on Facebook.com/AnneKlein today and will highlight a Woman behind the Mask, a single mom and RN. She will share her story of going above and beyond for her family, friends and patients at Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City.

Additional shows will include:

The Black Friday show on November 27th which brings a Super Mom, the light of her community, and her family of foster children virtually to the set.

On Cyber Monday, November 30 th, the focus will be on Putting Your Best Foot Forward with a guest entrepreneur elevating not only her business, but those around her.

The final show on December 12th holds a surprise...

Series host and brand ambassador Jesse Gre Rubinstein commented "Facebook's new Shop feature provides an exciting real-time opportunity to engage with our customers, which today, as we know, is critical to do. This is not only the next wave of shopping, but also provides another way to honor my Grandmother's legacy, by recognizing and giving a voice to special women who are doing amazing things for their communities."

Tune in today at 5pm EST on Facebook.com/AnneKlein and visit www.AnneKlein.com to see new collections and on-going events.

About Anne Klein

Anne Klein is an iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968. Anne Klein serves women around the world with classic American style. The brand, which is owned by WHP Global, has product distributed by best-in-class partners including Steve Madden for footwear and handbags, Kasper Group for sportswear, E. Gluck for watches, Herman Kay for outerwear, ONE Jeanswear Group for denim, Komar for loungewear, Marchon for eyewear, Centric for hosiery, Amiee Lynn for Accessories, Palm Beach for fragrance and cosmetics, Vandale for intimates and The Jewelry Group for jewelry. Anne Klein products are sold globally throughout North America, China, South Korea, The Philippines and Mexico. For more information, visit www.anneklein.com, @AnneKlein on Facebook or @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a New York-based firm that specializes in acquiring global consumer brands and strategically investing in high-growth distribution channels, digital commerce platforms, and global expansion. WHP Global owns the ANNE KLEIN and JOSEPH ABBOUD brands. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com.

