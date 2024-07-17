Anne Lofye Named SVP, Corporate Services & Sustainability for Cox Enterprises

ATLANTA, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises announced that Anne Lofye has been named senior vice president of Corporate Services & Sustainability, effective immediately.

In this role, Lofye will lead a multi-functional team comprising Enterprise Security, Real Estate and Facilities Operations, Aviation Operations and Cox Conserves, the company's environmental sustainability program. She is responsible for planning and operationalizing long-term real estate, security, corporate services, aviation and sustainability strategies across the enterprise, while ensuring strong execution of ongoing efforts in these areas daily.

"Since joining Cox in 2011, Anne has continued to show her talent for leading teams in different areas across our company," said Dallas Clement, president and chief financial officer, Cox Enterprises. "We have the utmost confidence she will continue to do so as she adds to her responsibilities and helps us work toward our business and sustainability goals for the future."

In her most recent role as vice president of Real Estate and Facilities, Lofye led a cross-divisional team that drove strategic solutions and operational excellence in real estate transactions, real estate lease administration, real estate design, construction and project management, facilities management, the executive vehicle program and environmental health and safety.

"I truly believe addressing our environmental footprint is one of the most important things we do as a company," said Lofye. "I look forward to implementing our sustainability strategy, along with growing our effectiveness and resilience of security and corporate services."

Lofye earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Georgia and currently serves as a Fulton County Board Vice Chair for the Perimeter Community Improvement District.

