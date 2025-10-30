Cox Enterprises Announces 2025 Cox Conserves Heroes

Each winner earned a $30,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation to support an environmental nonprofit of their choice. Together, the James M. Cox Foundation and Cox Enterprises have contributed more than $325 million to environmental and conservation causes.

"More than 20 years ago, we started Cox Conserves because we believed that doing business can't be separated from doing the right thing," said Jim Kennedy, Chairman Emeritus of Cox Enterprises and Chairman of the James M. Cox Foundation. "What began as small, individual efforts by our employees has grown into something much bigger. Today, we have businesses dedicated to sustainability and have expanded our efforts beyond our company to recognize people for all they do. We are proud to honor these individuals and the local organizations making a meaningful impact on their communities — and ultimately the world."

Meet the Heroes

Eric Grace received the Groundbreaker award in the adult category. As the founder of the Creek Cleanup Project, Eric has spent the past eight years organizing volunteers to remove over 500,000 pounds of litter and 20,000 tires from Conococheague Creek along 93 miles in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Through this grassroots initiative, he is helping restore waterways and build environmental pride — one cleanup at a time.

Isaac Nelson is this year's Planet Protector and winner of the youth category. Isaac is a middle school student from Florida who started Eco Scouts to encourage his classmates to protect local coastal environments. Through Eco Scouts, Isaac organizes activities that include restoring coral reefs and mangroves, testing water quality and cleaning up local beaches. He also distributes oyster mats made without plastic and helps educate other students by creating films, podcasts and hands-on projects focused on caring for coastal ecosystems.

The Plastic Ocean Project received the Jim Kennedy Conservation Award, named in honor of Cox Enterprises Chairman Emeritus and James M. Cox Foundation Chairman Jim Kennedy, an environmentalist who started Cox Conserves in 2007. The organization, based in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a youth-led nonprofit committed to finding science-based solutions to the global plastic pollution crisis.

Through research, education and outreach, The Plastic Ocean Project empowers individuals to make informed choices that benefit both human and environmental health. Its hands-on initiatives include trash cleanups and a unique reforestation effort — planting one tree for every 25 pounds of trash collected.

The second- and third-place winners in each category received $15,000 and $5,000, respectively, for their nonprofit of choice.

Adult volunteers:

Second place: Yuri Williams, Long Beach, CA

Yuri Williams, Long Beach, CA Third place: Christy Thrift, Bakersville, NC

Youth volunteers (under 18):

Second place: Mahisha Shah, Collin County, TX

Mahisha Shah, Collin County, TX Third place: Ryle Brooke Kamahele, Honolulu, HI

Nonprofits:

Second place: Common Ground Relief, New Orleans, LA

Common Ground Relief, New Orleans, LA Third place: The Northern Virginia Conservation, Annandale, VA

Since 2008, Cox has honored more than 200 volunteers across the nation who have helped make a significant impact on sustainability and environmental protection in the community, and that commitment continues. Visit CoxEnterprises.com/our-impact to learn more about the collective impact and the 2025 Cox Conserves Heroes.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud history spanning more than 125 years. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

About the James M. Cox Foundation

The James M. Cox Foundation is named in honor of Cox Enterprises' founder and provides funding for capital campaigns and special projects in communities where the company operates. James M. Cox was Ohio's first three-term governor and the 1920 Democratic nominee for president of the United States. The Foundation concentrates its community support in several areas, including biodiversity, conservation and environment, early childhood education, health and empowering families and individuals for success.

