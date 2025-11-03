From Ideas to Impact: Cox Cleantech Accelerator Startups Deliver Cutting-Edge Climate Solutions at Atlanta Showcase

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises, gener8tor and the Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub hosted the inaugural Cox Cleantech Accelerator LIVE on October 30, showcasing 10 leading startups at the forefront of environmental innovation. Each one has a goal to make the world cleaner while also positively impacting their customers' bottom line. The Atlanta showcase connected early-stage companies with investors, business leaders and industry partners committed to scaling sustainable solutions.

Meet the founders. Front row, from left: Cam Raufi, Oscar Hoyos, Miriam Roure, Caroline Comeau, Erika Boeing, Elton Padua and Ramtin Motahar. Back row, from left: Santiago Rios, Patrick Phelps, Micah Ulrich, Gulzeb Muhammadazi and Jahn Khan.

"At Cox, our goal is not just to support individual companies but to build an ecosystem that drives long-term, scalable solutions to climate change," said Jack Semrau, Atlanta Venture Ecosystem lead at Cox Enterprises. "Events like Cox Cleantech Accelerator LIVE give investors the opportunity to engage directly with founders who are creating technologies that will benefit both business and society."

Cox has made strategic investments over the past decade to support Atlanta as a top tech hub. The company has supported over 400 startups, unlocking thousands of new, fresh ideas while also creating a significant number of jobs.

At the showcase, the different startups displayed their unique approaches to contemporary challenges, including making utility infrastructures more resilient and helping corporations and governments reduce energy usage and produce more reuseable resources.

"Atlanta is becoming a hub for cleantech innovation, and we're proud to help entrepreneurs tap into this momentum," said Miguel Granier, managing director of the Cox Cleantech Accelerator. "These startups are tackling critical issues from renewable energy and sustainable transportation to food systems and waste reduction. We're excited to connect them with the mentorship, network and investment they need to scale."

Granier led a panel joined by investors Micah Kotch, a partner at Blackhorn Ventures, and Anthony Oni, a managing partner with Elevate Future Fund at Energy Impact Partners. The panel shared insights on energy and cleantech investments, especially as America rebuilds its factories and industries. The group also offered strategic advice for advancing the cleantech momentum in the Atlanta region.

The Cox Cleantech Accelerator is a 12-week program designed to support early-stage cleantech startups. The Accelerator reflects Cox Enterprises' long-standing commitment to sustainability. Cox has invested over $2B in cleantech businesses and technologies since 2007.By fostering new ventures, Cox is helping to drive both economic growth and environmental impact in Georgia and the Southeast.

In collaboration with gener8tor, a global venture firm and accelerator, and the Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub, the program supports diverse founders while positioning Atlanta as a premier destination for cleantech innovation. The Accelerator's first two cohorts have attracted startups from across the U.S. and the world. This underscores the region's growing role as a center for sustainable technology and economic development.

To learn more about the Cox Cleantech Accelerator and the 2025 startups, visit CoxCleantech.com/acceleratorlive25. View a recording of the showcase here.

