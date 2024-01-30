ANNE THERESE AESTHETIC MEDICINE JOINS ALPHA AESTHETICS PARTNERS

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a Thurston Group portfolio company, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Anne Therese Aesthetic Medicine, a leading medical aesthetics practice with two locations in Columbus, Ohio, and an additional office in Cape Coral, Florida.

Founded and led by Dr. Anne Therese Stubbs, who has nearly 20 years of industry experience and is board-certified in aesthetic medicine, Anne Therese Aesthetic Medicine has established a reputation for delivering high-quality treatments and providing patient-centered care. As an active member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and a faculty member for ZO Skin Health and Galderma, Dr. Stubbs has been instrumental in training and educating hundreds of injectors across the United States. This partnership underscores a mutual commitment to excellence in clinical care and enhancing the patient experience.

The collaboration with Anne Therese Aesthetic Medicine enables Alpha Aesthetics Partners to further its commitment to providing best-in-class support and resources to medical spas. By joining forces, Alpha Aesthetics Partners strengthens its industry presence, combining the extensive network and resources of a national brand with the distinctive expertise and personalized approach of Anne Therese Aesthetic Medicine. This partnership represents a strategic move toward growth and enhanced service in the dynamic field of aesthetic medicine.

Dr. Anne Therese Stubbs shared her vision for the partnership, stating, "In the fast-evolving field of aesthetic medicine, staying ahead is crucial. Partnering with Alpha allows us to collaborate with top experts nationwide, elevating our training and patient experience. This step aligns with our core values of providing exceptional care and outcomes. Joining Alpha connects us with industry leaders, enhancing our practice and benefiting our patients."

John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, shared his perspective on the new collaboration, stating, "It is a privilege to welcome Dr. Anne Therese Stubbs and her team into our network. Dr. Stubbs is a distinguished figure in aesthetic medicine, and her team is truly elite. Together, they represent a significant addition to Alpha Aesthetics Partners, enhancing our capacity to deliver the very best aesthetic care to our patients."

Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a fast-growing company in the medical aesthetics sector, is renowned for its unparalleled support and advanced clinical training. Led by industry experts, the company strategically partners with leading practices across the nation. It focuses on enhancing its operations and services, ensuring each practice retains its unique identity. Alpha Aesthetics Partners' commitment to quality and progressive growth has established it as a significant player in the medical aesthetics industry.

Anne Therese Aesthetic Medicine (ATAM), founded by Dr. Anne Therese Stubbs, serves the medical aesthetics needs of patients in Columbus, Ohio, and Cape Coral, Florida. Renowned for its focus on high-quality treatments and patient care, ATAM stands out in the aesthetic medicine field. Dr. Stubbs, a board-certified physician, specializes in minimally invasive procedures, ensuring a patient-first approach in all treatments.

