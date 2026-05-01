Annex Brands Expands National Footprint Overnight with Acquisition of Postal Connections Business Service Centers

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Postal Connections of America, franchisor of 34 Postal Connections packaging and shipping franchises across the United States.

With this addition, Annex Brands now licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, Navis Pack & Ship, AIM Mail Centers, Handle With Care Packaging Store, Parcel Plus, and Sunshine Pack & Ship.

"This acquisition represents an exciting milestone for our company, one we've anticipated for some time," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Annex Brands. "Postal Connections has built a strong reputation in the pack and ship industry, and we're thrilled to welcome this respected, well-established brand into our family."



This is the seventh acquisition for Annex Brands since 2006. Edd commented that the company's growth strategy continues to be a two-pronged approach: sales of new franchises as well as acquisitions. "Each acquisition strengthens our network. Postal Connections franchisees will gain broader support, increased resources, and direct access to a wider network of industry experts. We're also continuing to fulfill our vision of building a franchise network that offers more service to more people in more places."

Annex Brands' Executive Vice President Sean Hilly said that not only do these business service centers specialize in packaging and shipping with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, but they also provide mail-related services like virtual mailboxes, notary, printing, and digital fingerprinting, as well as some e-commerce options. "Effectively, this acquisition continues Annex Brands' stronghold as the largest business service center organization in North America," Hilly said.

Hilly added, "The acquisition of Postal Connections ramps up the economies of scale and provides significant, additional resources for all our franchisees. It also increases the reach and access for all our customers and carrier partners. With a larger combined footprint, our organizations are positioned to grow market share and deliver even greater value to the communities we serve."

Both Annex Brands, Inc. and Postal Connections are privately owned. No purchase price was disclosed.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Ryan Heine

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.