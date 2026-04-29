New Ownership of PostalAnnex in Waxhaw, North Carolina Brings Fresh Energy to the Business--Serving the Community with Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in Waxhaw, NC to new owners, Anusha and Venkata Gorajala. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex.

Located at 3919 S Providence Rd Ste. B, in Waxhaw, NC 28173, this PostalAnnex offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"We're excited to begin this next chapter as the new owners of PostalAnnex Service Center #18003 in Waxhaw," said Anusha Gorajala. "Ven and I look forward to building on the strong foundation of this location and continuing to serve the local community with dependable shipping and business solutions. The relationships this location has built with its customers is something we take seriously and look forward to continuing."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're happy to see the ongoing momentum of this PostalAnnex with Anusha and Venkata taking the helm," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Ownership transitions like these highlight the resilience of our franchise model and the enduring impact our locations have within the communities they serve. We're excited to support them as they continue to build upon this strong foundation and expand their presence with the brand."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #18003, located at 3919 S Providence Rd Ste. B, in Waxhaw, NC 28173, and the services offered at this Waxhaw, NC location, please visit www.postalannex.com/18003.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Taylor Mohrhardt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.