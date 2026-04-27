New Ownership of PostalAnnex in Portland, Oregon Brings Fresh Energy to the Business--Serving the Community with Shipping and Office Services for Over 30 Years

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in Portland, OR to new owners, Rajesh and Radnee Kadam. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex for more than 30 years. The Kadams PostalAnnex is one of more than 20 locations serving the greater Portland area.

Located in the Barnes-Miller Village at 7327 SW Barnes Rd, in Portland, OR 97225, this PostalAnnex offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"For us, taking ownership of this PostalAnnex location is about upholding a place the community already knows and trusts," said Rajesh Kadam. "As seasoned franchise owners, we understand how important it is to show up every day for our customers—whether they're local families or small business owners who rely on us. We're excited to build on that foundation, get to know the people we serve, and make sure this location feels welcoming, dependable, and truly part of the community."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're proud to see seasoned owners, Rajesh and Radnee take ownership of this PostalAnnex location," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Transitions like these demonstrate the stability of our franchise model and the value it delivers at the local level. We look forward to seeing them build long-term success as part of our system."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #0190, located in the Barnes-Miller Village at 7327 SW Barnes Rd, in Portland, OR 97225, and the services offered at this Portland, OR location, please visit www.postalannex.com/190.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Taylor Mohrhardt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.