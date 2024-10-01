Annex Brands, Inc. Welcomes Stacey Tabor as AIM Mail Centers Franchisee in Broomfield, CO Heading into Women's Small Business Month

Annex Brands continues to expand national footprint of women-owned franchise businesses, which make up more than 65% of its locations

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading packing and shipping franchisors, proudly welcomes seasoned entrepreneur Stacey Tabor as they continue to increase women-owned franchise businesses. Currently, more than 65% of Annex Brands franchise locations include a female business owner, which is significantly higher than the national average of 32%, according to data from the Small Business Trends Alliance. Tabor, who is also co-owner of Touching Hearts at Home – Denver Metro, brings valuable franchising experience and a strong community focus to her new role as the owner of AIM Mail Centers in Broomfield, CO. Her addition to the growing franchise network aligns with the company's recognition of National Women's Small Business Month, celebrating the contributions of women entrepreneurs.

Stacey Tabor, Owner of AIM Mail Centers in Broomfield, CO.

"I'm looking forward to getting started and understanding the customers and how we can provide a valuable place and service so they come back," Tabor said. "I want to know how we can serve them and, if they're a small business owner, how we can help their business be successful."

Located in Shops at Quail Creek at 2205 W 136th Ave., Ste. 106, AIM Mail Centers Broomfield offers shipping options via major carriers such as UPS, FedEx, USPS and DHL, plus expert packing services and packaging supplies for more ways to ship. Additionally, the store offers a comprehensive array of services such as mailbox rental, notary public services, copy and printing services, and other office services.

Annex Brands, the parent company of AIM Mail Centers, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry as they continue to support the dream of business ownership with the growth of women-led franchise locations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stacey to the Annex Brands family," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer of Annex Brands. "Her track record of business success will serve her well within the AIM Mail Centers model. Like many of the women in our franchise system, we're confident she will make a positive impact in her community."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including AIM Mail Centers, PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about AIM Mail Center #1182, located at 2205 W 136th Ave., Ste. 106, Broomfield, CO 80023, and the services offered at the Broomfield location, please visit www.aimmailcenters.com/182.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.