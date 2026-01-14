New Owner Takes Possession of Navis Pack & Ship in Atlanta, Georgia -Continuing the Location's Legacy of Hard Work and Dedication

Annex Brands, Inc. Expands Oversized Freight Shipping and Crating Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping, and freight shipping services industries, is proud to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Navis Pack & Ship location based in Atlanta, GA, to new owner, Donnette Irving. This Navis Pack & Ship has served greater Atlanta area for the last four years, and will offer freight shipping and specialty crating services.

Located at 5315 Tulane Dr. SW, Ste. E, in Atlanta, GA 30336, this Navis Pack & Ship is committed to offering a comprehensive array of commercial and residential services including packing, palletizing, crating, and boxing of fragile, large, awkward, and valuable items.

"I'm excited to be able to continue serving our customers with essential logistics services, while honoring the legacy of the former owner's dedication and hard work," said Irving. "By doing so, I can maintain jobs in the community and continue to serve our customers with the quality and attention they deserve. My goal is to make this Atlanta-based Navis Pack & Ship a trusted partner in the community—helping our customers with reliable packing and shipping solutions of their oversized and valuable items."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Navis Pack & Ship, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're thrilled to watch this location grow and succeed as it begins a new chapter under Donnette's leadership," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "We're confident that Donnette will build on this strong foundation and continue advancing the Navis Pack & Ship brand."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about this Navis Pack & Ship 21002GA, located at 5315 Tulane Dr. SW, Ste. E, in Atlanta, GA 30336, and the services offered at this location, please visit www.gonavis.com/ga21002.

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.