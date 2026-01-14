New Ownership of Longstanding PostalAnnex Location in Temecula, California Offering Shipping and Office Services for Over 20 Years

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in Temecula, CA to new owner, Jason Francisco. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will continue to benefit from the more than 20 years of expert shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex location.

Located at 27636 Ynez Rd., Ste. L7, in Temecula, CA 92591, this PostalAnnex is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"I saw this business as the perfect vehicle not just to provide essential services, but to invest in our local talent," said Francisco. "My goal is to leverage these operations as a practical training ground, helping individuals to develop the basic skills needed to become strong, community-minded leaders themselves."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're proud to welcome Jason as the new owner of this long-standing PostalAnnex location of over 20 years," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "He shares our commitment to community while bringing a fresh vision—using the business to provide essential services. We look forward to supporting him as he builds relationships and engages customers in shaping the future of the business."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #3035, located at 27636 Ynez Rd., Ste. L7, in Temecula, CA 92591, and the services offered at this Temecula, CA location, please visit www.postalannex.com/3035.

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store.

