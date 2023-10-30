Announcing Appian Case Management for Public Sector

Case management as a service (CMaaS) offering redefines government casework

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announces Appian Case Management for Public Sector, a case management as a service (CMaaS) offering to accelerate and simplify government casework. The solution allows government agencies to rapidly create case management applications that combine dynamic workflow, artificial intelligence (AI), robust case reporting, and compliance with public sector security requirements.

Casework is a universal workstyle in government. Each "case" requires a systematic approach from initiation to resolution. It is critical that government organizations have solutions that can easily handle the varying complexities of case management use cases and their organization's specific needs. Governments require flexible, modern case management tools to provide excellent citizen services and to streamline internal processes efficiently.

Gartner® describes case management as a service "(CMaaS) as an approach to designing and developing cloud-based case management solutions as a set of horizontal products that are modular and interoperable." Built on the AI-powered Appian Platform, Appian Case Management for Public Sector offers a foundation for creating a consistent, upgradeable, modular base for any case management application use case or process. Its composable architecture lets you deliver highly configurable applications in weeks rather than months to improve the experience of both citizens and government employees.

"Appian's CMaaS capability enabled Deloitte to rapidly configure a case management use case specific to our customer's needs. Appian Case Management for Public Sector marries the full capability of rapid low-code and industry-leading case management with Deloitte's government subject matter expertise. We look forward to bringing this solution to our clients and providing great impact for their case management needs," said Jake Edelman, Appian Architect & Practice Lead, Deloitte.

Like all Appian government solutions, this new solution offers government organizations the simplicity and speed of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products, with the perfect-fit design of a purpose-built application.

"Appian Case Management for Public Sector allows government agencies to automate and optimize service delivery while providing an exceptional citizen experience," said Jason Adolf, Industry Vice President, Public Sector, Appian. "With CMaaS, we are offering a solution that not only enhances efficiency but also empowers government agencies to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing environment. We are proud to lead the way in redefining how government agencies manage their casework."

Appian solutions come with secure cloud hosting and platform updates, eliminating the need for manual security administration. This solution is available to global government customers and can be deployed in all of our security enclaves, including: FedRAMP, StateRAMP, DoD Impact Level 5, Cyber Essentials Plus (UK), Protected B (Canada), IRAP Protected (Australia), plus many more.

To learn more about Appian Case Management for Public Sector and how it can enable your agency to modernize operations and deliver better outcomes for citizens, visit https://ap.pn/3SBVyJZ.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

