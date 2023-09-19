Announcing Benchling Bioprocess, the End-to-End Solution for Modern, High-throughput Process Development

News provided by

Benchling

19 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

Benchling Bioprocess delivers new design, planning, and execution capabilities on a unified platform, to address the evolving requirements of modern process development

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchling announced Benchling Bioprocess, a cloud-native, end-to-end solution for modern, high-throughput process development today at Benchtalk, the company's annual customer event. More than one hundred customers are already using Benchling products today for process development. Now, with Benchling Bioprocess, development teams will have access to new functionality including a visual recipe designer, guided batch execution, and pre-built instrument integrations, all with a modern, easy-to-use interface that promotes fast and accurate data collection. The impact for customers is accelerated process development cycles by harnessing data at scale, a simplified tech transfer with structured, traceable process design, and better data science via an open data platform.

Process development teams face increased market pressure to move promising discoveries into manufacturable products. The pace of drug development has almost doubled in recent years as biopharma shifts towards new drug modalities, such as cell and gene therapies, RNA, and complex drug conjugates. Process science has evolved considerably to support these aims. But the software applications for process teams remain a siloed array of rigid point solutions and internally-built systems that contribute to disconnected data, poor user experience, and high cost of ownership. A recent survey of PD scientists* illustrates the tension with these legacy systems: PD scientists report spending 23% of their time searching for and structuring data for analysis. In this highly-manual environment, 87% of PD scientists cite data errors as an issue for their organization, with scientists spending 10% of their time redoing experiments and 19% of their time on tech transfer.

Benchling Bioprocess delivers a unified solution that process development teams need in order to thrive in the modern era of biopharmaceutical development. Structured process data, supported by an ISA-88-compatible data model, feeds into data science and machine learning platforms, helping users gain new process insights. Bioprocess will be part of the Benchling R&D Cloud, providing customers with purpose-built solutions for both research and process development all on a unified platform. 

"We work with process development teams at many of the world's leading biopharma companies, and Benchling Bioprocess reflects the needs that we consistently hear from customers," said Shawna Wolverton, Benchling Chief Product Officer. "We're putting the process scientists, operators, IT teams, and data scientists at the center of our design, delivering them a unified solution that accelerates process development cycles with faster, higher throughput experimentation. With process development, speed, quality, and safety are all paramount and change is constant. That's why we're redoubling our focus on process development and delivering an innovative roadmap to help our customers stay prepared for what's next."

Benchling Bioprocess will include the following capabilities.  

  • Recipe design - Create recipes using an intuitive, visual designer. Sequence the order of unit operations, connect material inputs and outputs, define process parameters, all using a drag-and-drop interface.
  • Experiment planning – Flexibly design experiments to develop the design space with variations across process parameters and materials.
  • Batch execution - Quickly move recipe designs and experiments into guided batch execution, with instructions dynamically populated from the recipe definition. Run experiments in parallel, collect data at each process step, collaborate across teams, and track overall progress, while saving time by not having to configure batch instructions.
  • Process insights - Visualize process data with full experimental context and traceability within the platform. Move structured data from Bioprocess directly into 3rd party analysis tools using out-of-the-box connectors (e.g. JMP, Pluto, Watershed), and feed into data lakes and AI/ML pipelines using APIs.
  • Instrument Connectivity - Natively connect, manage, and analyze high-throughput instrument and R&D data across an organization using Benchling Connect.
  • Platform - Bioprocess is part of the Benchling R&D cloud, built on a unified platform allowing R&D teams and their IT partners to consolidate on a common technology stack with shared taxonomy, data structure, user provisioning, and data access.

Benchling Bioprocess will be available Spring 2024. To learn more and request a demo, customers can visit the Benchling Bioprocess web page

*Source: Blinded survey of process development professionals, conducted by third party research firm, 2023

About Benchling
Benchling creates the software that powers the biotechnology industry. More than 200,000 scientists at over 1,200 companies globally — from cutting-edge start-ups to 20+ of the 50 largest global biopharmas — rely on the Benchling R&D Cloud as their central source of truth for scientific data, analysis, and collaboration. Benchling is on a mission to accelerate scientific progress through advanced software that's purpose-built for biology. To learn more, visit Benchling.com.

SOURCE Benchling

Also from this source

Introducing Benchling Connect: Tackling Lab Instrument Connectivity and Data Management with New Open Standards and a Flexible Platform

Climax Foods Gains Competitive Edge in Sustainable Foods Market through Machine Learning with Benchling

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.