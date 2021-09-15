Announcing Deltek Payments - A New Offering to Help ERP Customers Digitally Transform and Modernize Their Payment Processes

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has announced a new offering for U.S. based businesses, Deltek Payments, as part of their commitment to purposeful innovation and incorporating emerging technologies into its solutions.

Deltek Payments is a suite of financial tools that helps government contractors, architecture and engineering firms, and construction companies move away from manual processes when managing payments. Deltek Payments empowers Deltek customers to accept digital payments, present their customers with integrated payment portals, and to pay suppliers digitally. It is uniquely built for project-based businesses – including Deltek Costpoint, Deltek Vantagepoint and Deltek + ComputerEase users – helping them to modernize and digitize their payments processes, lower days sales outstanding (DSO), reduce reconciliation, and save money.

"We process a very large number of invoices each month – enough that when we saw Deltek Payments, we immediately saw the value of their AP automation platform when integrated with Deltek Costpoint," said Melanie Charles, Accounts Payable Manager at UIC. "This integration with Costpoint was exciting because it fits into our AP approval workflows and payment run processes, which allows quick and easy deployment of the integrated solution. We're also looking forward to going entirely electronic for our vendor payments and gaining visibility into the payment process that we don't have today."

"Deltek Payments is an integral part of our Deltek ERP offerings, and as such, can offer unique capabilities like payment portals, improving end-customer's digital payment experience, dramatically reducing reconciliation, reducing DSO, and saving money. In partnership with our Deltek Marketplace partners, Deltek Payments is a natural evolution for us and for our customers," said Pete Mann, SVP of Corporate Development and Product Alliances at Deltek. "Our customers want digital payments, their customers want digital payments, and we are very excited about the future for Deltek in this area of purposeful innovation."

To learn more about Deltek Payments, visit Deltek.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

SOURCE Deltek

Related Links

http://www.deltek.com

