ANNOUNCING ENVESTNET ELEVATE 2024 - THE WEALTH INDUSTRY'S PREMIER EVENT SHOWCASING ENVESTNET'S INDUSTRY-LEADING, CONNECTED ECOSYSTEM POWERING GROWTH FOR 108,000 ADVISORS

WealthTech's Preeminent Two-Day Event Will Feature Demos, Tutorials, 50 Incredible Breakouts, Keynotes from Bill Crager, Angela Duckworth & Charles Duhigg, and CE Credit Sessions

Join 3,000 Financial Advisors, RIAs, Enterprises & FinTech Leaders at Envestnet Elevate in Phoenix, AZ on May 14-15, 2024

Let's Celebrate 25 Years: Driving Growth, Productivity and Client Success Together

BERWYN, Pa., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet's industry-leading Wealth Management Platform will take center stage as Envestnet welcomes 3,000 financial advisors and financial professionals to its annual industry conference – Envestnet Elevate 2024, to be held May 14-15 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Envestnet has chosen a theme for the two-day event that resonates deeply with wealth management professionals: "Connection."

"Our focus this year at Envestnet Elevate 2024 is to demonstrate and showcase the power of our fully connected wealth management platform – and celebrate what connects us. Through hands-on demonstrations, tutorials and breakouts, advisors will learn how to apply Envestnet's technology and wealth management solutions to help build and better their practices," said Molly Weiss, Group President, Wealth Management Platform for Envestnet. "Successful advisor-client relationships depend on trust, communication and personalized attention. For 25 years we've made it our mission to help you better meet client needs through connected technology, advanced insights and comprehensive solutions that enable you to be more productive, more successful and ultimately to grow your business."

Cited by Investopedia1 and Kitces as a top advisor industry conference, Envestnet Elevate provides advisors with hands-on training sessions, interactive demos, up to 6 hours of accredited continuing education sessions, user group workshops, as well as breakout sessions that will explore best practices and business models for RIAs, trends, investment and portfolio strategies, High Net Worth services, personalization, financial planning, product demos and roadmap and more. This year, for the first time, Elevate will have a track devoted to retirement.

The conference features multiple keynote addresses from thought-provoking leaders, motivational speakers and executives across Envestnet's ecosystem, and beyond, including:

Angela Duckworth : Psychologist, #1 New York Times -Bestselling Author of "Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance " (Duckworth's TED Talk, titled "Grit: the Power of Passion and Perseverance," is among the most-viewed of all time)

Psychologist, #1 -Bestselling Author of "Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance (Duckworth's TED Talk, titled "Grit: the Power of Passion and Perseverance," is among the most-viewed of all time) Charles Duhigg : Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist and Author of Bestselling "The Power of Habit and Smarter Faster Better" who will discuss his new book, "Supercommunicators," released February 20 .

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist and Author of Bestselling "The Power of Habit and Smarter Faster Better" who will discuss his new book, "Supercommunicators," released . Bill Crager : Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet Molly Weiss : Group President, Wealth Management Platform at Envestnet

: Group President, Wealth Management Platform at Envestnet Dana D'Auria: Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President of Envestnet Solutions

"At Elevate 2024, helping advisors leverage the Envestnet ecosystem for business growth is front and center. We're demonstrating the advanced capabilities of our platform, through first-hand stories and case studies," said Tom Sipp, Executive Vice President, Business Lines for Envestnet. "In addition, we'll present innovative strategies and ideas for how advisors can optimize the Envestnet Wealth Management Platform and our ecosystem of tools and intelligence, to connect more deeply with clients, and importantly, build business."

As part of Elevate 2024, Envestnet will pursue its fourth year of Choir certification. Choir is a diversity certification program and tech platform for financial services conferences that works to lift the voices of those who have been historically underrepresented in the financial services and wealth management industry. Envestnet has been certified the past three years (2023, 2022, and 2021) and if certified in 2024, will be the first company to hit the four-year certification.

ABOUT ENVESTNET

Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions – backed by industry-leading service and support. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years with more than $5.8 trillion in platform assets—more than 108,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs -- thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive business growth and productivity, and better outcomes for their clients. Data as of 12/31/2023.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and X ( @ENVintel ).

