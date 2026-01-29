ANNOUNCING GONG CHA 2.0: A NEW ERA OF INNOVATION, EFFICIENCY AND GROWTH



Global bubble-tea leader unveils high-performance store model combining beverage automation technology, digital kiosks, and next-generation design to drive franchisee profitability

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong cha , the world's leading bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations in 33 international markets and over 240 stores in the U.S. across 23 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, formally announces its global Gong cha 2.0 initiative: A comprehensive digital, operational, and design refresh to optimize profitability, efficiency, and scalability for franchisees—as well as improve the guest experience. This global rollout combines two key technologies—Super Wu beverage automation and self-order kiosks—with a modernized store design to streamline operations, reduce labor demands, and improve throughput without compromising quality or hospitality.

"Gong cha 2.0 is engineered for today's operators," said Geoff Henry, President of Gong cha Americas. "From staffing flexibility to real-time data insights, we're giving franchisees the tools to run smarter, leaner, and more profitably—while preserving the spirit of hospitality rooted in the brand's Asian heritage."

Super Wu: Automated Beverage Intelligence

At the heart of Gong cha 2.0 is the Super Wu system, a beverage automation platform that brings real-time intelligence and speed to drink prep. Named after Gong cha founder, Wu Zhenhua, Super Wu automates the repetitive steps of assembling drinks by dispensing tea, sweeteners, and syrups to precise standards.

After piloting for over two years in more than 40 stores across 13 countries, the Super Wu is now being rolled out globally. It has been shown to:

Increase productivity by up to 65% during peak hours

during peak hours Reduce average drink prep time by nearly a full minute

Enable faster service, shorter queues, consistent drink quality, and accurate order customization across over 200,000 possible drink combinations.

Beyond speed, the system delivers back-end operational intelligence that allows operators to track production data in real-time—enhancing inventory management, forecasting, and cost control, and ultimately contributing to stronger margins for franchisees. Super Wu also simplifies training and reduces staffing pressure, enabling stores to open with one team member, and operate efficiently with just two.

Self-Order Kiosks: Digital Ordering & Data Capture

Every new Gong cha 2.0 store comes equipped with two self-order kiosks, now a core component of the brand's digital-forward guest experience. With 70% of transactions already coming through kiosks in U.S. stores, these systems provide:

10–15% higher average ticket values compared to traditional register orders

compared to traditional register orders Simple, visual ordering for new customers, and full menu access for regulars

Impactful promotional visibility, showcasing bestsellers and limited-time offers

More than 80% of guests opt into the loyalty program (via phone number capture) at the kiosks during checkout, giving the brand a valuable owned-marketing channel for re-engagement and targeted offers.

Smarter Technology, Same Craft

These tech-driven innovations enable operators to maintain faster, more consistent service, while freeing up time to focus on hospitality and the guest experience. Gong cha's team members continue to supply the "artisanal touches," including brewing tea from premium quality tea leaves throughout the day; adding toppings, milk foam, ice and freshly cooked boba; and shaking each drink to-order. Rooted in the brand's Asian heritage, Gong cha 2.0's new "drink hand-off" initiative trains team members to present each beverage with both hands, and personally address guests by name.

Says Henry, "Super Wu and the digital kiosks create efficiencies that allow team members to focus less on repetitive tasks and more on connecting with guests. Franchisees using the machines have reported easier onboarding, reduced stress during busy periods, and more time for guest interaction."

Modernized Store Design for Function and Feel

Gong cha 2.0 introduces an updated store design to modernize the guest experience and enhance operational efficiency. First piloted overseas in 2024, the new layout is now being rolled out across new U.S. stores, with learnings that help reduce build-out and remodel costs, and drive greater profitability for franchisees. It ensures a visually memorable environment that supports brand storytelling, while enabling faster, smoother service.

Key Gong cha 2.0 design features include:

Bright, open store layouts that put the full drink-making process on display

Large digital menu screens that replace static boards for real-time content and promotions

Single-pod seating creates an inviting environment for social moment

Branded visual storytelling through illuminated SEG lightbox tea field frames and a 3D global tea timeline that celebrate Gong cha's culture and craft

Warm materials, bold red and white color schemes, and signature "pearl" chandeliers anchor the brand's new visual identity

A new grab-and-go section offering bottled drinks and expanded food options to boost check average

A Scalable Model for Franchise Growth

With Gong cha 2.0, franchisees gain a future-forward store model built for higher volume, lower staffing needs, and long-term profitability, while still honoring the brand's heritage of quality. The rollout is currently underway in the U.S. and select international markets, including upcoming stores in California, the Bahamas, Japan, and Korea.

ABOUT GONG CHA

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is the world's premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name: "Gong cha" means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one's possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With its premium product, simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support, Gong cha is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S and internationally, with nearly 2,200 locations in 33 international markets. Since 2014 Gong cha has opened more than 240 stores in the U.S. across 23 states and Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico and is on track to exceed more than 500 stores in the Americas by 2028. Gong cha was ranked #1 in the Tea category in Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® list for the fourth consecutive year (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022); ranked #134 on Franchise Times' Top 400 List of the largest U.S. based franchise systems by global systemwide sales (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022 & 2021); ranked #9 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List honoring brands leading the industry (2025); awarded category winner of Top Food & Beverage Franchises in the Global Franchise Awards (2025); and named one of QSR Magazine's 17 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2023. For more, please visit gongchausofficial.com .

