Gong cha Acquires Master Franchise Rights to 170 U.S. Stores, Accelerating National Expansion

Gong cha brings major franchise territory in-house

Brand expands opportunities for multi-unit developers

Move strengthens franchise development across 13 U.S. states

BOSTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong cha , the world's leading bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations across 33 international markets, has acquired the rights to 170 U.S. locations from a master franchisee, bringing the territory in-house as part of its strategy to accelerate franchise development and strengthen long-term growth across the United States.

The acquisition spans 13 states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Several of these markets fall within the Southeast, which accounts for nearly 30% of all U.S. franchised businesses and continues to lead national franchise growth, according to the International Franchise Association's 2026 Franchising Economic Outlook.

"As we continue to grow toward our goal of 1,000 U.S. locations, bringing this territory in-house allows us to further sharpen our development strategy and strengthen support for our franchise partners," said Geoff Henry, President of Gong cha Americas. "By engaging larger multi-unit developers, we can strengthen our national supply chain network, better manage costs for franchisees and continue improving the digital tools that power both our operations and the customer experience."

Modernizing Operations to Drive Franchise Performance

Over the past three years, Gong cha has made significant investments in its operational infrastructure across the Americas, building internal teams and systems designed to simplify the business model for franchise partners and allow them to focus on delivering a high-quality guest experience.

The brand recently introduced Gong cha 2.0, a comprehensive refresh of its digital systems, operations and store design aimed at improving profitability, efficiency and scalability for franchisees while elevating the in-store experience for guests. Central to the initiative is the Super Wu system, named after Gong cha founder Wu Zhenhua, which streamlines drink preparation while enabling greater customization and personalization.

Accelerating Growth Toward 1,000 U.S. Locations

Gong cha franchisees benefit from a future-forward operating model designed for higher volume, streamlined staffing and long-term profitability, supported by strong corporate infrastructure and brand recognition.

Ranked #1 in the Tea category on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list for five consecutive years, Gong cha currently operates more than 240 locations across the United States in 23 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The company is actively seeking qualified multi-unit, multi-brand operators to execute multi-store, multi-year development agreements as it continues expanding across both existing and emerging markets.

About Gong cha

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is the world's premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name: "Gong cha" means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one's possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With its premium product, simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support, Gong cha is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S and internationally, with nearly 2,200 locations in 33 international markets. Since 2014 Gong cha has opened more than 240 stores in the U.S. across 23 states and Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico and is on track to exceed more than 500 stores in the Americas by 2028. Gong cha was ranked #1 in the Tea category in Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® list for the fifth consecutive year (2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022); ranked #134 on Franchise Times' Top 400 List of the largest U.S. based franchise systems by global systemwide sales (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022 & 2021); ranked #9 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List honoring brands leading the industry (2025); awarded category winner of Top Food & Beverage Franchises in the Global Franchise Awards (2025); and named one of QSR Magazine's 17 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2023. For more, please visit gongchausofficial.com .

