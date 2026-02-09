Neopets Brings a Tea Party to Fans with a Limited-Time Gong cha Collaboration in U.S.

Fan-favorite characters inspire themed drinks, merch, and giveaways launching February 10

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong cha , the world's leading bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations in 32 international markets, is unleashing a new collaboration with Neopets®, the beloved online virtual pet game, that fans won't want to miss. Beginning February 10, the whimsical world of Neopia meets bubble tea bliss at Gong cha stores across the United States. The partnership brings exclusive themed drinks, giveaways, and collectible merchandise to participating locations across the United States.

"We're excited to collaborate with Neopets in a fun and nostalgic way," said Missy Maio, Vice President of Marketing - The Americas for Gong cha. "From themed drinks inspired by fan-favorite characters to exclusive giveaways and merch, this partnership brings joy to longtime fans and new ones alike."

Gong cha is serving up a limited-time lineup of Neopet-themed drinks based on the different creatures that live in Neopia including:

Shoyru: Cotton Candy Dream – A sweet, cloud-like delight straight from Faerieland

– A sweet, cloud-like delight straight from Faerieland Aisha: Classic Pearl Milk Tea – Timeless and perfectly brewed

– Timeless and perfectly brewed Kacheek: Mango Green Tea Glow – Bright, refreshing, and full of tropical cheer

– Bright, refreshing, and full of tropical cheer Bruce: Strawberry Milk Tea – Cool, creamy, and Snow Faerie-approved

Fans can enjoy a variety of in-store perks as part of the Neopets x Gong cha collaboration. With the purchase of any Neopets-themed drink between February 10-22, guests will receive a free Sticker Blind Pack featuring collectible designs inspired by the Neopets universe. Some stickers include special online codes redeemable on the Neopets website for added in-game fun. Starting February 23, when guests purchase two drinks, they'll score a Neopets Acrylic Card Keychain. Each blind pack includes a code that sparks more online magic. Valid through March 9, while supplies last.

The collaboration also introduces exclusive collectible merchandise. Guests can purchase Blind Box Plushie Keychains, each containing a surprise character plushie keychain and premium in-game codes to enhance their Neopet experience. Blind boxes are priced at a suggested retail price of $9.99.

Available while supplies last at participating Gong cha locations. For more information about Gong cha, including menu and locations, visit gongchausofficial.com or follow them on social @gongchatea .

About Neopets®

Loved by 150 million players worldwide, Neopets is an immersive, online virtual pet game where players can adopt, customize, and interact with Neopets in the vast world of Neopia. Known for its multi-generational, passionate community, Neopets offers players an expansive realm of storytelling, collecting, pet care, and exciting social gaming experiences. Originally browser-based, today players can interact with Neopets across mobile devices and in real life through board games, plushie and trading cards. Under new leadership since July 2023, Neopets has reinvented itself, reviving 100+ classic mini-games, new storylines and licensing partnerships. These partnerships included collectibles, merchandise and tabletop gaming, Neopets blends digital and physical gaming engagement whilst living by core values of creativity and community. After celebrating its 25th anniversary, Neopets continues to evolve as an inclusive entertainment brand that connects generations of players through shared Neopia adventures. For more information about Neopets, visit neopets.com or follow them on social @neopetsofficialaccount .

About Gong cha

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is the world's premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name: "Gong cha" means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one's possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With its premium product, simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support, Gong cha is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S and internationally, with nearly 2,200 locations in 33 international markets. Since 2014 Gong cha has opened more than 240 stores in the U.S. across 23 states and Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico and is on track to exceed more than 500 stores in the Americas by 2028. Gong cha was ranked #1 in the Tea category in Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® list for the fourth consecutive year (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022); ranked #134 on Franchise Times' Top 400 List of the largest U.S. based franchise systems by global systemwide sales (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022 & 2021); ranked #9 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List honoring brands leading the industry (2025); awarded category winner of Top Food & Beverage Franchises in the Global Franchise Awards (2025); and named one of QSR Magazine's 17 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2023. For more, please visit gongchausofficial.com .

