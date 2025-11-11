Announcing JumpCloudLand: Forge Your Blueprint for Intelligent, Secure IT

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. has launched registration for JumpCloudLand, its annual user conference taking place on February 10, 2026. JumpCloudLand is a free, virtual event for IT professionals. It offers everything IT leaders need to step into 2026 with confidence. Attendees will learn from leading global IT experts, unlock education and professional development opportunities, and connect with other IT pros navigating modern IT.

"The IT landscape is rapidly changing, particularly with the rise of AI, which is why JumpCloudLand is designed to be the essential roadmap for IT professionals everywhere," said Rajat Bhargava, co-founder and CEO, JumpCloud. "This is more than a conference; it's a free opportunity to gain tactical, strategic, and forward-looking insights. Attendees will learn not only how to implement AI technologies to drive efficiency, but critically, how to secure them—modernizing their environments and confidently plotting a truly safe course for the future of IT."

Event highlights:

Executive Keynotes and Strategic Sessions: Gain forward-looking thought leadership from global IT experts and JumpCloud executives on navigating the complex, modern IT landscape.

Gain forward-looking thought leadership from global IT experts and JumpCloud executives on navigating the complex, modern IT landscape. Exclusive Future-Focused Insights: Be the first to receive the Q1 2026 IT Trends Report and get early access to JumpCloud's product roadmap, providing the data you need to plan your IT budget and strategy.

Exclusive Future-Focused Insights: Be the first to receive the Q1 2026 IT Trends Report and get early access to JumpCloud's product roadmap, providing the data you need to plan your IT budget and strategy.

Actionable Blueprints for Modernization: Discover and implement best practices and proven blueprints to secure and simplify your organization's IT environment for immediate, measurable business impact.

Peer-to-Peer Strategy & Networking: Connect directly with a dedicated community of IT leaders and strategic professionals to share insights, solve complex challenges, and access expert advice.

Recognition of Innovation: Celebrate the achievements of peers during the annual Customer Awards Ceremony, highlighting real-world success in modernizing IT.

The agenda is built around four curated "routes," or tracks, each tailored to a specific set of professional goals and interests:

The IT Transformation Route: Discover future-ready IT with JumpCloud. Displace legacy systems, simplify audits, and boost IT ROI.

Discover future-ready IT with JumpCloud. Displace legacy systems, simplify audits, and boost IT ROI. The Executive Strategy Route: Designed for IT leaders, directors, and managers. These sessions focus on building high-performing teams, managing budgets, and championing security as a C-suite-level business enabler.

The Executive Strategy Route: Designed for IT leaders, directors, and managers. These sessions focus on building high-performing teams, managing budgets, and championing security as a C-suite-level business enabler.

The Tactical Expert Route: These sessions are for hands-on IT pros and tactical experts. Learn best practices and implementation tips to modernize IT and adopt AI.

The Partner Growth Route: As an IT Service Provider, you're forging a path not just for your team, but also for your clients. Join us as we discuss what a modern stack looks like—and how to sell it to clients.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow with IT pros from across the globe. Register now for JumpCloudLand to plot your path to intelligent, secure IT.

For more information and to explore the sessions, visit jumpcloudland.jumpcloud.com .

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® delivers a unified identity, device, and access management platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform. JumpCloud exists to make sophisticated security simple and accessible for all.

Learn more: jumpcloud.com/

