JumpCloud Honored as Top IAM Solution in Expert Insights Awards

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has been honored in the Expert Insights Cybersecurity Awards , Winter 2025. JumpCloud was recognized for excellence in the following category: Top Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions . This recognition further validates JumpCloud's leading role in the IAM market.

The Expert Insights Cybersecurity Awards celebrate cybersecurity solutions. They focus on excellence, innovation, and impact in the industry. Expert Insights bases its evaluation on:

Independent research

Analyst evaluation

Customer feedback

"We're excited to recognize the cybersecurity solutions setting new standards in innovation and performance," said Craig MacAlpine, CEO and founder, Expert Insights. "These awards celebrate the solutions that enterprise tech professionals rely on to protect their organizations and advance their IT strategies."

"Receiving the IAM award is a testament to the profound impact our platform is having on simplifying complex security challenges within the modern threat landscape," said Chase Doelling, director of product marketing, JumpCloud. "This award highlights our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative cybersecurity and IT solutions that help businesses stay secure, compliant, and resilient in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape."

About Expert Insights

Expert Insights saves time and reduces complexity for IT and security leaders by rigorously analyzing cybersecurity solutions and cutting through industry noise to deliver clear, actionable shortlists. Specializing in cybersecurity, their focus is sharper, their domain knowledge deeper, and their insights always impartial.More than 1 million businesses rely on Expert Insights to guide their cybersecurity research.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® delivers a unified identity, device, and access management platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform. JumpCloud exists to make sophisticated security simple and accessible for all.

