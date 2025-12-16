The Mandate Is Clear: 87% of Enterprises Demand Unified Security Platforms

A new report from JumpCloud shows that companies are ready for smarter, AI-powered IT.

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from JumpCloud, in collaboration with Google Workspace, reveals that only 6% of IT leaders say their current setup works perfectly. Today, they are forced to manage an average of over nine different tools. This is why 87% of IT leaders will consider changing from their current productivity suite to adopt a more unified and secure platform.

The study surveyed 250 U.S. IT leaders from enterprise organizations. Its findings show that IT teams are urgently searching for a new platform to make work simpler and more secure. IT professionals cite many challenges with their current separate systems, including high administrative tasks, complex security setup, and complex pricing.

Work Transformation Set from Google Workspace and JumpCloud is designed to address these problems, all under one streamlined Google Cloud contract. This set brings together AI tools like Google's Gemini models, centralized control over identities and devices, and advanced security. This integrated, unified approach helps companies work more efficiently, strengthen their security, and realize value faster.

"The fact that 87% of enterprises are ready for a change proves the market is moving past old technology," said Greg Keller, co-founder and chief technology officer, JumpCloud. "IT teams want consolidation, not more add-on tools. Our work with Google Workspace provides just that. Work Transformation Set is a single cloud system. It uses a zero trust security model that replaces many separate tools with a single, clear place to manage users and devices."

"This research shows that the future of work needs a unified foundation, and that is identity," said Andy Wen, senior director of security product management, Google Workspace. "Work Transformation Set, which leverages JumpCloud's unified identity platform, helps ensure that AI collaboration is simple and secure. This unified approach is stronger than purchasing and securing usage across a messy collection of separate tools. It helps organizations move faster and more securely into the next era of work."

The full report is available for download here .

