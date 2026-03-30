Announcing Lumi's Utopia 2026 Drawing Contest

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festival (LuminoCity), in partnership with the Long Island Children's Museum (LICM), is pleased to announce the return of its annual children's art competition, Lumi's Utopia, now celebrating its sixth year. This year, the program also welcomes WE ART Education as a supporting partner.

Drawing on the rich cultural tradition of Chinese lantern craftsmanship, participating children will have the opportunity, through in-person workshops and online submissions, to see their 2D creations transformed into extraordinary 3D light sculptures.

LuminoCity Festival is pleased to announce the return of its annual children’s art competition, Lumi’s Utopia, now celebrating its sixth year.

"We are elated to continue our alliance with the Long Island Children's Museum, and to welcome WE ART Education as a new partner," said LuminoCity CEO and Founder Xiaoyi Chen. "Lumi's Utopia gives every child a chance for their imagination to shine. The compelling light displays that emerge from it supersede mere art; they've become part of the community fabric that binds us together each holiday season."

"Collaboration is at the heart of what we do at LICM," said Erika Floreska, President of Long Island Children's Museum. "Working with LuminoCity brings families together—building community through play while celebrating creativity, connection, and children's imagination by transforming their artwork into meaningful illuminated experiences."

"Every child is a natural storyteller," said Principal Zhou, Founder of We Art Education. "We're excited to join Lumi's Utopia this year and see those stories illuminated."

This year's theme, Dino Friends, invites young artists to create an original dinosaur character full of personality. Submissions will be open from March 30 through May 31, 2026 via the program website. LICM will host in-person workshops on April 6 and April 8, while WE ART Education will incorporate this theme into its art programs.

Selected artworks will be brought to life and displayed at the 2026 LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival in East Meadow, New York. Look ahead to LuminoCity's Dino Safari this September at Walt Whitman Shops, where visitors can experience larger-than-life dinosaurs up close. Super Early Bird tickets are now available.

About LuminoCity

LuminoCity is a dynamic light-art brand taking the creative journey from concept through design, manufacturing, and presentation. Our diverse, mission-driven team is inspired by the storied tradition of Chinese lantern making, drawing on its rich cultural heritage to create contemporary art that transforms imaginative ideas into stunning works of light and color. Our annual festivals include LuminoCity's Holiday Lights and Dino Safari, with exciting new themes to come.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE LuminoCity Festival