LuminoCity Festival's 'Dino Safari' Returns to Metro Atlanta for Third Consecutive Year

Largest Immersive Dinosaur Walk Through Lights Festival in the U.S. is Coming to Metro Atlanta March 13 to April 19

ATLANTA and BUFORD, Ga., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festiva l , a woman and minority-owned organization renowned for its breathtaking light sculpture festivals, has announced its return to the Metro Atlanta area for the third consecutive year. The event will include all new attractions and activities for outsized family fun.

Venue and Ticketing Information:

Experience life-sized prehistoric wonders at LuminoCity's Dino Safari, coming to the Mall of Georgia this spring.

Location: Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Dr, Buford, Ga. 30519

FREE Parking: Located in parking lot by Belk and in front of Taco Mac.

Tickets now available online.

"Metro Atlanta is a key market for Luminocity, a vibrant cultural hub that champions entertainment and art while promoting the lasting value of experiential family friendly events such as ours," said Xiaoyi Chen, Founder of LuminoCity. "We look forward to creating new and wonderful memories for families across Georgia and the Southeast with our most spectacular 'LuminoCity Dino Safari' yet!"

The illuminated experience showcases over 70 life-sized, cutting-edge animatronic dinosaurs roaring beneath more than 10 immersive light tunnels and hundreds of extraordinary light sculptures. Guests can also explore activities such as fossil digs, the Dino Speedway cars, bouncing inside six inflatable attractions (including a 25-foot high Volcano), train rides, and more. And when those budding paleontologists need to refuel, visitors can enjoy mouthwatering food truck offerings amid the convenience of the Festival's Food and Relaxation Zone.

In addition, the festival will offer themed events, such as: a "Dino-Bash!" dance party; Spring Break kick-off "Lumi and Me" night; and the always-popular "Dino Wranglers!" night. Bring home the adventure with dino-themed toys, gifts, and souvenirs at Lumi's Gift Shop.

About LuminoCity Festivals

LuminoCity Inc. creates large-scale light-art experiences that bring imagination to life and connect communities through creativity and joy. Since its founding in 2018, LuminoCity has toured 15 locations nationwide, captivating one million visitors with immersive worlds inspired by art, storytelling, and technology. Through collaborations with artists, children's museums, and social-media creators, LuminoCity continues to grow as a light-art brand that inspires wonder and togetherness. LuminoCity is a proud minority woman-owned business and a certified MWBE in New York State. Visit www.luminocityfestival.com for more information. Media contact: [email protected]. Press Kit available here .

SOURCE LuminoCity Festival