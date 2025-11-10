LuminoCity's 2025 Holiday Lights Festival Commences its Annual Run at East Meadow's Eisenhower Park with Fanfare and Adoring Crowds. From Nov. 7th, 2025, to Jan. 1st, 2026

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festival (LuminoCity) kicked off its longest running and beloved holiday lights spectacle in style, with more than 5,000 guests turning out for its opening weekend; a plethora of VIP's among them. Held in concert each year with Nassau County, the County Executive Bruce Blakeman emceed an Opening Ceremony and encouraged area residents to come out to Eisenhower Park to once again take in the dazzling displays: "This is something that people want to do with their families. They're looking for world-class attractions, and this certainly is," he said.

LuminoCity’s 2025 Holiday Lights Festival Commences its Annual Run at East Meadow’s Eisenhower Park with Fanfare and Adoring Crowds.

The festival features two themed light parks that blend enchanting winter fairy tales with millions of LED lights, radiant nightscapes, an abundance of photo opportunities, and much more.

LuminoCity founder and CEO Xiaoyi Chen was effusive in her praise of the County's support and the strong community ties the annual event has helped to foster: "Together with Nassau County, we've built a tradition that brings light, imagination, and joy to families and communities across Long Island."

Now in its fourth year, LuminoCity has also renewed its partnership with the Long Island Children's Museum, transforming winning art renderings from some of Long Island's most talented young artists into bespoke light displays at the Festival. "We're so thrilled it's here," said Erika Floreska, President of the Museum. "We hope you'll enjoy the Lumi's Utopia area and the rest of the exhibits. It's just tremendous."

This year's "Fantasy Winter Fairyland" theme transforms 14 acres of the area park favorite into one of the largest immersive walk-through light festivals in the United States. Chinese Consulate General Deputy Director De Li said, "It's not just a light show. It's a celebration of art, culture, and creativity."

This year's attractions include the "Castle in the Sky," a spectacular fifty-foot light sculpture that ranks among the tallest in North America. "Just stay right here to see the best holiday lights show on Long Island," said Jennifer DeSena, Town Supervisor of North Hempstead. "It has gotten bigger and better every year."

