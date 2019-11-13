Announcing New Money-Saving Chrome Browser Extension from Slickdeals That Lets Users Carry the Power of the Slickdeals Community With Them When They Shop

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Slickdeals , the largest crowdsourced online shopping platform, today introduced its new money-saving Chrome browser extension . Users will be able to bring the savvy of the Slickdeals community along with them through their entire buying experience to maximize savings.

Slickdeals Chrome Browser Extension Money-Saving Features:

Early access to Slickdeals best-of-web deals: The Slickdeals homepage (dubbed the "Frontpage") features the best-of-best deals available online at any given time, as vetted and voted on by its community of 11 million users. The Chrome browser extension will feature early access to deals poised to hit the Frontpage; and early access to these deals will be exclusively available for viewing via the Slickdeals browser extension.

No more hunting for coupon codes: The Slickdeals browser extension automatically finds and applies the best codes when users check out to save consumers the most money on every purchase.

Exclusive coupons from hundreds of stores: Slickdeals Chrome browser extension users will have VIP access to Slickdeals exclusive coupons from hundreds of supported stores. Users can save these coupons to their "Personal Coupon Wallet" and the coupon will be automatically applied when users check out online.

Access to the best deals/coupons vouched for by 11 million Slickdeals users: When users shop online, the Slickdeals browser extension will show the top deals and coupons for over 700 participating retailers, brands, and restaurants including Walmart, Macy's, Target, and Domino's, all on the side of one's shopping window so users can see the best offers, uninterrupted.

Set up a Deal Alert from anywhere on the web: With the Slickdeals browser extension, if users are in the market for a specific product or brand, or simply want to be alerted when there's a new deal from a specific store, they can quickly create a Deal Alert on any page. Once the Slickdeals community finds a deal that matches that criteria, users will get notified immediately.

"Slickdeals is committed to helping shoppers win everywhere and the release of this browser extension is another step in the process to help consumers better use the site to their advantage," said Bryant Quan, co-founder and Senior Vice President, Loyalty and Extension at Slickdeals. "For twenty years, our community of savvy deal-seekers has helped one another find the very best deals and prices at any given time; this tool will allow users to tap into that knowledge whenever they shop online by seamlessly integrating the Slickdeals experience."

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the leading crowdsourced shopping platform, where 11 million users interact to share the most up-to-date information on online shopping deals and coupons. Through the power of crowdsourcing, Slickdeals has saved its users over $6.8 billion by providing a forum for communication; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app and its Chrome browser extension. Slickdeals is the eighth largest online shopping destination in the U.S. and consistently ranks in the Top 100 most visited sites in the U.S. per Alexa.

