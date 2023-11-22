ANNOUNCING OMAR ROMERO AS HANNAH PET HOSPITAL'S NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah Pet Hospitals of Oregon proudly announces the appointment of Omar Romero as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Omar's robust experience and dedication are perfectly in sync with Hannah's mission to provide unparalleled care and services for pets and their families.

Omar Romero, Chief Operations Officer - Hannah Pet Hospitals of Oregon
Originally from Charlotte, NC, Omar has been an Oregon resident since 2007. His leadership journey began with six years as a commissioned officer in the US Marine Corps, setting the foundation for his career in healthcare. With 18 years of experience across multi-site, multi-state healthcare operations, Omar's influence has been felt far and wide. His entrepreneurial prowess led him to own and operate audiology clinics in nine states for nearly seven years. Furthermore, he has honed his skills in operations, finance, and corporate development with renowned organizations like Davita Dialysis, IDEXX Laboratories, and VetSource.

Academically, Omar holds a Bachelor's Degree in Biology & History from the College of Charleston, SC. He further elevated his professional profile with a Master's Degree in Business from Utah State University, UT.

Away from his professional commitments, Omar embodies the spirit of family and community. On any given weekend, he can be spotted on the sidelines of a soccer field alongside his wife of 19 years, cheering for their 9- and 13-year-old boys. When not immersed in work or family activities, he enjoys reading, exercising, and exploring the beauty of the outdoors. Omar's balanced approach to life resonates with the culture of Hannah Pet Hospitals.

"Omar's diverse experiences, from his military background to healthcare leadership, make him an invaluable asset to Hannah Pet Hospital. We are thrilled to have someone of his caliber on board," remarks Dr. Jaime Pickett, CEO and President of Hannah Pet Hospitals. "With Omar's leadership, we anticipate further elevating the care and services Hannah Pet Hospitals provides to our beloved pet community."

About Hannah Pet Hospitals: Hannah Pet Hospitals, based in Portland, OR, is a veterinary care provider, revolutionizing the way Pets receive comprehensive and affordable healthcare. Founded with a mission to help Pets live the longest, healthiest, and happiest lives with their forever families, Hannah is committed to reducing the barriers to Pet companionship and improving the overall quality of life for Pets.

SOURCE Hannah Pet Hospital

