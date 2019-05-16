Announcing Q Timex: A Reissue Of A 1979 Retro Classic Returns With All Of The Original Details

"As we celebrate 165 years of quality craftsmanship and innovative timepieces, it's exciting to be able to reintroduce a watch that transports consumers back to a specific point in time," said Silvio Leonardi, Senior Vice President at Timex Group. "The Quartz movement revolution was a transformative time in the watch industry, particularly for Timex because we provided a new quartz movement technology at an affordable price. Our dedication to affordability and quality craftmanship still holds true today."

Originally named "Q Timex" to signify the end of the mechanical movement and Timex's entrance into quartz, this reissue maintains the original features including the 'Q' below the 12 o'clock position, true-to-the-era woven stainless-steel bracelet, functional battery hatch, rotating top ring and luminescent infill hour markers and hands.

To modernize the watch for present day wear, Q Timex features a stainless-steel case and bracelet with a domed acrylic crystal and ticking inside is a modern quartz movement. With its diver-inspired look that incorporates blue, red and gold accents, it's sure to stand out in any watch collection.

The Q Timex reissue will be brought to life through an illustrated story featuring Mr. Q's topside boatchase that includes an action-packed mission and thrilling escape – speeding through London's Thames River in 1979. The video can be viewed by clicking the link here.

Q Timex is available for purchase in limited quantities for $179 on Timex.com and select stores globally beginning May 2019.

About Timex Group

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus and Ted Baker.

