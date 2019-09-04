Announcing the 2019 Advertising Hall of Achievement® Inductees

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement's distinguished Council of Judges elected eight industry superstars for induction into the Advertising Hall of Achievement. The individuals of the Class of 2019 will be honored for their impact on the advertising industry at the 27th Annual Induction Ceremonies and Luncheon on Tuesday, November 12, at the Hilton Chicago.

The Class of 2019 includes: Melissa Barnes, Managing Director, LATAM and Canada, Twitter; Brandon Cooke, Global Chief Communications Officer, FCB; Jon Halvorson, Vice President, Global Media, Digital & Data, Mondelez International; John Nicoletti, Managing Director of Sales Activation, Google; Britt Nolan, Chief Creative Officer, DDB North America; Brandon Rochon, Managing Chief Creative Officer, Kastner; Kwame Taylor-Hayford, Founder, Kin; Dara Treseder, Chief Marketing Officer, Carbon.

In addition to their exceptional professional accomplishments within the sphere of advertising, this year's honorees also contribute diverse personal investments in their communities, interests and backgrounds. Barnes, who is deeply passionate about fostering inclusion, volunteers as a mentor for Twitter Blackbirds – a business resource group for the company's African-American employee network. An avid traveler and culture-seeker, Cooke flies to every U.S. Olympic location to watch the Games live: from Rio to Pyeongchang. Taylor-Hayford grew up in Ghana, Egypt, the UK and South Africa, and currently owns a fashion boutique with his wife in upstate New York. Growing up in Saudi Arabia, Rochon was forced to escape his country in 1991 during Desert Storm. Halvorson has a host of hidden talents, from ballroom dancing, to boxing, to stand-up comedy, to Ironman Triathlons. Born in Nigeria, Treseder has dedicated her time to lead a performing arts camp in her home country to help at-risk girls learn to love education and stay in school. Nicoletti is an avid drummer for various cover bands throughout San Francisco and considers himself an amateur winemaker. Nolan is a father of four, with his eldest daughter following in his footsteps as a sophomore at Syracuse University's Newhouse School.

Jon Halvorson will also be presented with the esteemed Jack Avrett Volunteer Spirit Award. Since 1996, this award has recognized an inductee who has demonstrated an exceptionally high commitment to public service and the betterment of both the advertising industry and the larger community.

"The diversity represented in this year's AHOA class includes a wide range of disciplines and experiences and skill sets," says Steve Pacheco, President and CEO of the AAF. "Recognizing and developing the next generation of talent is a critical focus of the AAF's mission. And the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement does just that in a real and genuine way that brings us together to celebrate good people doing great work in advertising. Congratulations to the AHOA Class of 2019."

The Advertising Hall of Achievement, hosted in Chicago for the first time in its history, has long been the gold standard in recognizing professionals age 40 and younger. Individuals who meet the given criteria are nominated for consideration for induction, and a Council of Judges made up of industry notables selects the top finalists. The Advertising Hall of Achievement is carried out by the AAF, the same organization that carries out the Advertising Hall of Fame.

For 27 years, the Advertising Hall of Achievement remains the premier industry event to recognize young, talented individuals who are making a significant impact in the advertising industry and through philanthropic work in their communities. The impressive alumni network includes over 180 members with expertise spanning the entire spectrum of the advertising industry including brands, agencies, and media. The event hosts over 400 corporate business leaders and is the second-largest fundraiser to support AAF's wide range of educational, diversity and inclusion, and advocacy initiatives that are vital to the advertising industry.

For more information on tickets, partnerships and advertising opportunities, visit aaf.org/ahoa or contact Beatrice Santacroce at bsantacroce@aaf.org .

About AAF

The American Advertising Federation (AAF) was established in 1905 and is the only organization that includes members across all disciplines in advertising. The organization represents agencies of all sizes, brands and corporations across the board, and worldwide media entities. The AAF helps to promote the remarkable advertising industry, with a vast grassroots network of university and professional clubs. The AAF works diligently to ensure diversity and inclusion in all facets of advertising, and advocates to our lawmakers in Washington for the power and passion of the advertising industry's grassroots network. The AAF is the unifying voice for advertising. Find out more about what we do on our website (aaf.org) and on social media (@aafnational on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).

