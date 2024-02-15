Announcing the 2024 GSV 150: The Top Growth Companies in Digital Learning & Workforce Skills

News provided by

ASU+GSV Summit

15 Feb, 2024, 10:28 ET

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GSV, the global platform supporting and investing in "Pre-K to Gray" education innovation, proudly announces the 2024 GSV 150: the top 150 growth companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills.

The GSV 150 are VC- and PE-backed private companies experiencing top-line growth with minimum double-digit millions in revenue. Selected from 2,000+ global companies using GSV's proprietary rubric—revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile—this cohort collectively reaches ~3B people and generates ~$23B in revenue.

"The world is adapting to seismic shifts from generative AI," says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "AI co-pilots, AI tutors, AI content generators—AI is ubiquitous, and differentiation is increasingly critical. This is an impressive group of EdTech companies that are leveraging AI and driving positive outcomes for learners and society."

Compared to 2023, North American companies remain at 59% of the 2024 total; India increased to 15% (from 14%), and Europe increased to 12% (from 11%). Latin America decreased from 7% to 5%, and others based elsewhere increased from 8% to 9%.

Workforce Learning comprises 34% of the list, K-12 29%, Higher Education 24%, Adult Consumer Learning 10%, and Early Childhood 3%. Additionally, 21% of the companies stretch across two or more "Pre-K to Gray" categories. A broader move towards profitability is also evident: the collective gross and EBITDA margin score of the 2024 cohort increased 5% compared to 2023.

See the list at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150; join many of them at ASU+GSV AIR Show, April 13-15, and ASU+GSV Summit, April 14-17, in San Diego.

ABOUT GSV VENTURES

GSV Ventures is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector. GSV has made over $600 million in investments with portfolio holdings including ClassDojo, Coursera, Learneo, Degreed, Guild, Lead School, Physics Wallah, Quizizz.

ABOUT ASU+GSV

Through a deep partnership between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), ASU+GSV Summit has become the world's most important and impactful annual gathering of 7,000+ "Pre-K to Gray" education leaders. Today, the ASU+GSV platform also includes the inaugural ASU+GSV AIR Show exploring the AI Revolution in EDU.

SOURCE ASU+GSV Summit

Also from this source

Announcing the 2024 GSV Cup 50: The World's Most Innovative Digital Learning & Workforce Skills Startups

The GSV Cup – presented by Google Cloud and GSV Ventures, and supported by HolonIQ – announces the 50 most innovative digital learning and workforce...
Bill Nye to Keynote ASU+GSV AIR Show: the AI Revolution in EDU, Live in San Diego

Bill Nye to Keynote ASU+GSV AIR Show: the AI Revolution in EDU, Live in San Diego

ASU+GSV AIR Show, the world's largest gathering for all things AI in education, announces iconic science educator Bill Nye as a keynote speaker for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.