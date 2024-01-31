Announcing the 2024 GSV Cup 50: The World's Most Innovative Digital Learning & Workforce Skills Startups

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSV Cup – presented by Google Cloud and GSV Ventures, and supported by HolonIQ – announces the 50 most innovative digital learning and workforce skills startups that are poised to revolutionize "Pre-K to Gray" learning. 

After evaluating 1,000 nominated pre-seed and seed-stage startups, the 2024 GSV Cup 50 were selected using GSV Ventures' "Five P's" framework: People, Product, Potential, Predictability, and Purpose. The chosen companies are advancing the future of lifelong education, supporting learners across early childhood, K-12, higher education, workforce learning, and adult consumer learning. 

"We are always looking for the stars of tomorrow, and the GSV Cup 50 are just that," said Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner of GSV Ventures and Co-founder of the ASU+GSV Summit. "These companies are activating opportunity, hope, and advancement through scaled innovations across 'Pre-K to Gray' learning, and they're doing so in incredibly thoughtful and exciting ways. We're confident these 50 companies will have a massive impact on the global education landscape." 

The 2024 GSV Cup 50 recognizes the following as the world's most innovative digital learning and workforce skills startups: AccioJob, Ann Education, Answer AI, ASI, Atypical AI, Boddle Learning, BoldVoice, Careerflow.ai, Cerebry, Class Companion, Curipod, Diffit, Doowii, Ed Machina, Edison, Enlighten AI, Enroll ML, GPTZero, InSpace, Jamworks, Josh Talks, KaiPod Learning, LitLab.ai, Litmus Learn, Ludenso, MagicSchool AI, Meadow, Mesa School of Business, NOLEJ, Pace AI, Pep, Playground, Primer, Project Read, Quazel, Quizard AI, Scaffold Ed, SchoolAI, Schoolytics, Sizzle AI, SpaceBasic, Sparkwise, Stimuler, Training All People (TAP), uDocz, Uplimit, UpSmith, Vani, Vedika, and Voys AI.

Of these 50 companies representing 15 different countries, 34% are headquartered outside the US, 66% have female and/or BIPOC founders, and 78% leverage AI for learning and skill development. All will showcase their product and impact on the global stage at the 2024 ASU+GSV Summit, April 14-17, in San Diego, CA.

The 2024 GSV Cup 50 join a prestigious group of former Cup participants including Ello, Ethena, LingoAce, Prenda, Stride, TransfrVR, and TeachFX.

Now celebrating its 15th year, the ASU+GSV Summit is the world's most important and impactful gathering of leaders across "Pre-K to Gray" education and workforce learning. Hosted in San Diego, the annual event attracts over 7,000 in-person and 10,000 virtual registrants. This year, ASU+GSV is also hosting its inaugural AIR Show, an immersive exploration of the AI Revolution in education, held in conjunction with the ASU+GSV Summit. Past GSV keynote speakers and honorees have included Presidents George Bush, Barack Obama and Vicente Fox Quesada, Former Secretaries of Education Arne Duncan and John King, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Gina Raimondo, Reed Hastings, John Legend, Condoleezza Rice, Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, Priscilla Chan, Laurene Powell Jobs, and more.

