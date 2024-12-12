Announcing the 2025 GSV 150: The Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning & Skills

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GSV, the global platform driving "PreK to Gray" education innovation, proudly announces the 2025 GSV 150: the top 150 private companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills.

To select the GSV 150, GSV evaluated 2,500+ global companies' revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile. These VC- and PE-backed companies are experiencing top-line growth at minimum double-digit million USD in revenue. A meaningful shift towards profitability is evident, with the estimated EBITDA score up 21% versus 2024.

"The rapid rise of generative AI is fueling knowledge and creating opportunities we had not imagined before," says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "Multi-modality is making education more engaging, AI tools are driving personalization and productivity, and learning is happening at the speed of light. Effectively everyone across the 2025 GSV 150 has generative AI deeply embedded in their offering."

The 2025 GSV 150 collectively reach 3B learners and generate $25B+ in annual revenue. By sector, 48% are K-12 companies, followed by 46% workforce learning, 31% higher education, 12% adult consumer learning, and 4% early childhood; a quarter of the companies stretch across multiple "PreK to Gray" sectors. Most of the 2025 companies are based in North America (58% in the US and 4% in Canada), with significant representation from India (11%) and Europe (15%), as well. Notably, after two years' absence, Chinese EdTech companies are back on the list.

See the list at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150, and join them at the 2025 ASU+GSV Summit, April 6-9 in San Diego.

ABOUT GSV

Founded in 2011, GSV is a global platform that drives education and workforce skills innovation. We believe that ALL people have equal access to the future, and that scaled innovations in "PreK to Gray" learning and skills are crucial to achieving this goal. The GSV platform includes the ASU+GSV Summit, hosted annually in San Diego with 7,000+ attendees; the India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit, now entering its third year; and The AI Show @ ASU+GSV, an immersive exploration of the AI Revolution in education, which welcomed 10,000+ attendees this year. GSV Ventures, GSV's investment arm founded in 2015, is a multi-stage venture fund investing in the most transformational companies across the global "PreK to Gray" landscape.

SOURCE ASU+GSV Summit