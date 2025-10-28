Announcing the Call for Entries for the 13th Annual Globee® Awards for Excellence, recognizing outstanding companies and organizations worldwide

News provided by

Globee Awards

Oct 28, 2025, 11:05 ET

Honoring excellence in all facets of business and the workplace across industries and regions worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation and industry-wide acceptance, invite companies and organizations from all over the world to submit entries for the 13th Annual Globee® Awards for Excellence.

Submit your nominations now and earn recognition for the accomplishments driving your success.

Learn more and apply: https://globeeawards.com/excellence/

This global recognition program honors outstanding achievements across every department and business function—leadership, operations, marketing, HR, customer service, IT, sales, finance, digital transformation, and more.

Open to companies and organizations of all sizes, industries, and regions, the Globee® Awards for Excellence spotlight achievements that set new standards in performance, innovation, and organizational impact. From businesses and workplaces to government entities, this global recognition honors those demonstrating excellence across every sector and level of operation.

About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #BusinessExcellence #GlobalRecognition #OrganizationalAchievement #AwardWinningCompanies

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Call for Global Entries: 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity Honors the Best in Products and Services

Call for Global Entries: 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity Honors the Best in Products and Services

The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation and industry-wide acceptance, have...
Call for Entries Issued for the 13th Annual Globee® Awards for Excellence

Call for Entries Issued for the 13th Annual Globee® Awards for Excellence

The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, have...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics