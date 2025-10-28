Announcing the Call for Entries for the 13th Annual Globee® Awards for Excellence, recognizing outstanding companies and organizations worldwide

Honoring excellence in all facets of business and the workplace across industries and regions worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation and industry-wide acceptance, invite companies and organizations from all over the world to submit entries for the 13th Annual Globee® Awards for Excellence.

Submit your nominations now and earn recognition for the accomplishments driving your success.

Learn more and apply: https://globeeawards.com/excellence/

This global recognition program honors outstanding achievements across every department and business function—leadership, operations, marketing, HR, customer service, IT, sales, finance, digital transformation, and more.

Open to companies and organizations of all sizes, industries, and regions, the Globee® Awards for Excellence spotlight achievements that set new standards in performance, innovation, and organizational impact. From businesses and workplaces to government entities, this global recognition honors those demonstrating excellence across every sector and level of operation.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

