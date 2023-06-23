Announcing the Grand Reopening of the Furniture Row and Denver Mattress in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row is excited to announce the Grand Reopening of the Furniture Row and Denver Mattress in Clarksville! Located at 4425 E. Highway 31 between Lewis and Clark Parkway and Veterans Parkway, this popular furniture store has been undergoing renovations and is now ready to provide the people of Clarksville with an improved shopping experience.

"At Furniture Row, we're always looking for ways to enhance the shopping experience for our customers," said Bill Smith, the General Manager of Furniture Row. "Our Clarksville location has undergone a major renovation, and we're thrilled to welcome customers back to a store that's been updated with the latest fixtures and a stunning modern design."

The primary goal of the remodel was to change the layout of the building to make it easier for customers to shop for every room of their home, and to make the interior feel more open, attractive, and contemporary. To achieve this, the Denver Mattress part of the store was first relocated from the middle of the building to its own designated side. Then, the Furniture Row Living, Dining, and Bedroom sections of the store were placed alongside each other in order to create a more convenient furniture shopping experience, and to provide customers with a full visual overlook of all the furniture in the store from wherever they're standing. 

Once the new layout was established, the design team went to work updating the interior with a fresh new look which includes brand-new lighting fixtures, flooring, and an updated color scheme. To complete the project, a designer wall was added to the interior so that store merchandisers can better showcase featured products, and a large mural of the city of Denver was installed along the outside of the Denver Mattress.

About Furniture Row
Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing their customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices, and they're renowned for their friendly, knowledgeable sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

About Denver Mattress
Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

