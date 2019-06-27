Announcing the HUD-Held Vacant Loan Sale 2019-2 ("HVLS 2019-2")

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") has announced the latest HUD-Held Vacant Loan Sale ("HVLS 2019-2").

On July 24th, 2019, HUD will offer multiple residential mortgage pools consisting of approximately 1,600 notes and loan balance of approximately $330 million. This sale will include several opportunities for non-profit involvement, including a pool of loans in Puerto Rico set-aside for non-profits and units of local government.

The sale will consist of due and payable Secretary-Held loans. The loans are first liens secured by 1 to 4 unit, vacant residential properties where the last surviving borrower is deceased.

Entities interested in participating can contact the Asset Sales Office's Single Family Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email HUDsales@VerdiAssetSales.com for more information.

SOURCE The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development