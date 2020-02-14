Announcing the HUD-Held Vacant Loan Sale 2020-1 ("HVLS 2020-1")

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") has announced the latest HUD-Held Vacant Loan Sale ("HVLS 2020-1").

On March 18, 2020, HUD will offer multiple residential mortgage pools consisting of approximately 700 notes and a loan balance of approximately $150 million.

The sale will consist of due and payable Secretary-Held loans. The loans are first liens secured by 1 to 4-unit, vacant residential properties where the last surviving borrower is deceased.

Entities interested in participating can contact the Asset Sales Office's Single-Family Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email HUDsales@VerdiAssetSales.com for more information.

SOURCE The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development