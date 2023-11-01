Announcing the HUD-Held Vacant Loan Sale 2024-1 ("HVLS 2024-1")

News provided by

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") has announced HUD-Held Vacant Loan Sale ("HVLS 2024-1"):

  • On December 5, 2023, HUD will offer multiple residential mortgage loan consisting of approximately 1,558 notes and updated loan balance of approximately $394 million.

  • The sale will consist of due and payable HUD-Held loans. The loans are first liens secured by home equity conversion mortgages (HECM's) securing 1- to 4-unit, vacant residential properties where all borrowers and any non-borrowing spouses are deceased.

  • Eligible Bidder types for the HVLS 2024-1 loan sale auction are non-profits, non-profit joint ventures, non-profit instrumentalities of government, governmental entities or instrumentalities of government, governmental entity joint ventures, or for-profits.

Entities interested in participating can contact the Office of Asset Sales' Single Family Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email [email protected] for more information.

SOURCE The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.