Announcing the Launch Of A New Project (BTR) Build to Rent Community called Urbana Cottonwood to Hutto by Legacy MCS

LEGACY MCS to bring 293 unit Build to Rent Community called Urbana Cottonwood.

HUTTO, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy MCS is a premier full-service general contractor firm specializing in multi-family pre-construction and construction management. MCS builds every project with the intention of exceeding the client's expectations for innovative materials, safety, functionality, and endurance. The growing firm is proud to announce significant progress on several groundbreaking residential projects in the Greater Austin Area. Building BTR developments are MCS's dedication to crafting innovative living spaces that seamlessly blend luxury, sustainability, and community connectivity.

Urbana Cottonwood, another remarkable project by MCS in partnership with Urban Moment, is set to introduce 293 BTR units equipped with an impressive array of amenities, including a pickleball court, gardening area, and electric vehicle charging stations. As construction progresses, wet utilities are nearing completion, paving the way for the commencement of dry utilities. With building permits secured and foundation production underway, Urbana Cottonwood is poised to set new benchmarks in sustainable urban living. Efficiency, schedules and minimizing waste is our top priority through all phases of construction. Building BTR's around central Texas are our expertise and our commitment to dynamic living spaces that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of modern residents. As construction progresses rapidly across all current developments; anticipation is building for the unveiling of these exceptional communities soon.

CONTACT: Renee Ernst, reneee@ledgestonetx.com

