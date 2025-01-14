Announcing the Release of New York Medical Malpractice 2025: an essential resource for legal practitioners

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYC Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf is thrilled to announce the release of "New York Medical Malpractice 2025", a comprehensive legal treatise authored by our renowned partners, Howard S. Hershenhorn and Marijo C. Adimey. This essential resource is designed to serve legal practitioners and scholars navigating the complex landscape of medical malpractice law in New York State.

The book provides not just theoretical insights but also practical strategies to address the procedural and substantive challenges of medical malpractice litigation. With practical advice and guidance, real-world strategies, and expert analysis, this treatise equips attorneys with the hands-on solutions they need to advocate effectively for their clients.

Comprehensive Chapter Breakdown

The treatise is organized into ten in-depth chapters, each addressing critical aspects of medical malpractice litigation:

Duties of Healthcare Providers

Explores the legal obligations of healthcare professionals and institutions, helping attorneys identify breaches and establish liability.



Informed Consent

Delivers practical advice on proving or defending claims related to the lack of informed consent, focusing on patient rights and disclosure requirements.



Proximate Causation

Examines the legal standards for establishing causation, offering guidance on how to connect negligence to harm in medical malpractice cases.



Damages in a Medical Malpractice Case

Provides a detailed framework for calculating and presenting damages, including economic and non-economic losses, to maximize recovery.



Pre-Suit Investigation of Medical Malpractice Claims

Offers step-by-step instructions for conducting a thorough pre-suit investigation, including record reviews and expert consultations.



Expert Testimony and Learned Treatises

Discusses the critical role of expert witnesses, including how to select, prepare, and utilize experts effectively, as well as the strategic use of medical literature.



Statute of Limitations

Provides clarity on navigating New York's statute of limitations for medical malpractice claims, including exceptions and tolling considerations.



Initial Pleadings

Covers the preparation and filing of initial pleadings, with sample templates and tips for drafting compelling complaints and answers.



Pretrial Discovery in Medical Malpractice Cases

Delivers practical guidance on managing discovery, including document requests, depositions, and securing critical evidence.



Trial of a Medical Malpractice Action

Offers step-by-step advice for trial preparation and execution, from jury selection to closing arguments, with insights into courtroom strategies.

A Practical Resource for Legal Professionals

New York Medical Malpractice 2025 goes beyond legal theory, providing tools and resources designed for real-world applications, including:

Sample pleadings and checklists to streamline case preparation.





Case studies and practical examples illustrating common challenges and solutions.





Statutory and case law analyses to stay current on the latest developments.

This treatise is an invaluable resource for attorneys practicing medical malpractice law in New York, as well as those seeking to gain deeper insights and familiarity with the complexities of this specialized field. It is available for purchase through LexisNexis in both eBook and print formats.

Contact Howard Hershenhorn or Marijo Adimey at Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf: 212 943 1090

