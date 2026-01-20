Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf: New York Law Journal Details $182 Million Metro-North Settlement Following Valhalla Train Crash Trial Led by Ben Rubinowitz and Richard Steigman

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published article in the New York Law Journal has provided additional insight into the more than $182 million settlement arising from the deadliest crash in Metro-North Railroad history - litigation tried on behalf of approximately 30 plaintiffs by Ben Rubinowitz, managing partner, and Richard Steigman, partner at the New York personal injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf.

The settlement, which benefits the families of five passengers killed and dozens of others injured, stems from the February 3, 2015 Metro-North collision at the Commerce Street crossing in Valhalla, Westchester County. Rubinowitz said that the individual settlements are confidential.

According to the New York Law Journal, Rubinowitz led the liability trial strategy for the plaintiffs to ensure consistent verdicts, focusing on two central failures: the train engineer's decision not to slow down despite uncertainty at the crossing, and a uniquely dangerous third rail design that transformed the collision into an inferno-like event.

Evidence at trial established that the train was traveling approximately 50 miles per hour and that the engineer applied the emergency brake just three seconds before impact. Testimony showed the engineer saw a reflection at the crossing, admitted doubt about what was on the tracks, and nevertheless accelerated - conduct that the jury ultimately found contributed to the severity of the crash.

The jury also credited the plaintiffs' evidence regarding the third rail system, which was designed to break away upon impact but instead tore free for nearly 350 feet, piercing the first train car. This failure prevented normal evacuation and caused catastrophic injuries and deaths.

Following the trial, the jury apportioned 71% liability to Metro-North for the passengers' deaths and injuries, rejecting the railroad's attempt to place sole blame on the SUV driver. Metro-North and the train engineer were also found primarily responsible for the driver's death.

Other plaintiffs' counsel publicly credited Rubinowitz's leadership in navigating complex discovery, motion practice, and trial presentation in a case involving extensive engineering, operational, and safety issues.

The New York Law Journal article further highlighted testimony that the National Transportation Safety Board had criticized the third rail design years earlier and that feasible corrective measures were not implemented.

The Valhalla Metro-North litigation stands as a landmark transportation case, underscoring the role of trial advocacy in exposing systemic safety failures and securing accountability for victims of catastrophic rail accidents.

Contact: Ben Rubinowitz, [email protected], 212 943 1090

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf