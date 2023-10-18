CheapAir.com Celebrates 10 Years of Bitcoin Travel

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapAir.com is thrilled to commemorate a significant milestone—the 10th anniversary of accepting Bitcoin as a payment method. As the first travel booking site to accept digital currency, CheapAir.com has been a pioneer in the cryptocurrency travel market since 2013 and continues to meet the growing demands of the market by expanding their payment options to a total of 15 major cryptocurrencies today, including Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP and Dogecoin.

"CheapAir.com has been at the forefront of the digital currency revolution by providing customers with the convenience and flexibility to book flights and hotels with cryptocurrency for the past decade," said Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir.com. "We believe our customers deserve the freedom to use whichever payment methods fit their lifestyle and travel preferences."

In celebration of this milestone, CheapAir.com has taken a look back at the top ten most popular travel destinations and hotel destinations booked with Bitcoin over the last decade.

The top travel destinations booked on CheapAir.com with Bitcoin include:

  1. Los Angeles, California (LAX)
  2. Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS)
  3. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (DXB)
  4. Miami, Florida (MIA)
  5. San Francisco, California (SFO)
  6. Chicago, Illinois (ORD)
  7. New York, New York (JFK)
  8. Bangkok, Thailand (BKK)
  9. San Jose, California (SJO)
  10. Newark, New Jersey (EWR)

The top 10 hotel destinations booked on CheapAir.com with Bitcoin include:

  1. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  2. Miami, Florida
  3. Las Vegas, Nevada
  4. San Jose, California
  5. New York, New York
  6. Los Angeles, California
  7. Atlanta, Georgia
  8. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  9. Paris, France
  10. Mexico City, Mexico

This anniversary highlights CheapAir.com's commitment to staying ahead and meeting the evolving needs of travelers. While celebrating this achievement, CheapAir.com looks forward to continuing the journey as a leading advocate for cryptocurrency adoption within the travel industry. To learn more, visit www.CheapAir.com.

About CheapAir.com
Headquartered in California, 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards winner CheapAir.com is powered by a team of travel enthusiasts who use cutting-edge technology and superior customer service to simplify the way people shop for travel. Our proprietary airfare shopping engine provides an easy-to-understand view of flight and fare options, to make trip planning easy and joyful. Only CheapAir provides full apples-to-apples comparisons so you can see and book across different airlines and different flights, not just the lowest fares, but also the best value flights based on quality, comfort, and inflight amenities.

Along with its sister company, AmTrav for Business Travelers, CheapAir.com has helped over five million people buy plane tickets and travel with confidence.

