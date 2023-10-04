Annual Boo in the Bottoms Event - Hauntingly Fun Shopping Event

Historic West Bottoms District

04 Oct, 2023, 13:21 ET

First Friday Weekend in Kansas City's West Bottoms Historic District, October 6-8

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Historic West Bottoms District is brewing up a cauldron of excitement as the annual Boo in the Bottoms event descends upon the First Friday Weekend this October 6-8. The bewitching shopping tradition brings monsters to the West Bottoms streets from the Beast Haunted Attraction to add levity for shoppers and trick-or-treaters without any scaring during the day. The event offers trick-or-treat bags at Java Garage. Treats will be shared by participating stores–and there will be spooky photo ops around the district.

Boo in the Bottoms annual event in Kansas City's Historic West Bottoms District includes some Beasts from the nationally acclaimed attractions in the area. Daytime monsters are for photo-ops and fun - no scaring.
While the scare season is upon the district's haunted houses in the evenings, it's October, so many shoppers are getting a jump on gifts and furnishings curated by store designers who prefer a décor style with an aged patina, a story, or unique flair that can't be mass-produced.

There are over 30 stores on multiple floors within the many massive historic buildings in the district. Good JuJu, the original store established after the haunted attractions helped revitalize the area, is celebrating its 16th anniversary. "It's fun reflecting on the early days versus now as shopping the West Bottoms has become a tradition for thousands of people every First Friday Weekend," said Pam Kenney, owner of Good JuJu. "We are blessed that our merchandise and store are a mainstay in the district."

Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, the district's official spokesperson and the illustrious Queen of the Haunts, shared her excitement, "West Bottoms stores have some fun with haunt décor and sweet treats at this Boo in the Bottoms event. Many will also showcase what shoppers are seeking to get started for upcoming holidays."

The evening in West Bottoms is aglow with the fire twirlers and outside scare cast on the streets to entertain for the Festival in the Full Moon and the acclaimed haunted attractions, including the Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema. The haunted attractions are open Thursday through Saturday and additional nights as Halloween approaches.

The Festival of the Full Moon is a monthly extravaganza with themes carefully selected to complement the historic district's rich heritage. Upcoming themes for the First Friday Weekend include Blessings in the Bottoms - Nov. 3-5, and December weekends will feature Bows in the Bottoms starting December 1.

Boo in the Bottoms Weekend Planner:

  • West Bottoms' Shopping - The Festival of the Full Moon Weekend embraces the "Boo in the Bottoms" theme from October 6-8. Most shops are open from 9 am to 6 pm on Friday and Saturday and from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday. Admission is free, and for specific store hours, check their Facebook pages.

  • Meet and Greet Haunt Villains - Child-Friendly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Treat bags are available at Java Garage - 1323 W 13th St, Kansas City, MO 64101. Participating stores offering free treats.

  • Good JuJu – 1420 W 13th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64101 Celebrates 16 years, opening at 9 a.m. with giveaways while supplies last.

  • Beast, Edge of Hell, Macabre Cinema- Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Macabre Cinema opens an hour later on Friday and Saturday nights only. Closing times vary. The attractions will be open on Halloween and the evenings prior as well.

  • Full Moon Escape- For those seeking thrills, the Escape Games offer slots for groups of under 11 people to test their wits and solve puzzles to escape locked rooms within 60 minutes. While not terrifying, these games promise an adrenaline rush. Visit the website for available time slots.

About the Historic West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District
The Historic West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 30 stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multi-story buildings have origins well over a century ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with a one-of-a-kind history and patina. westbottoms.com   

SOURCE Historic West Bottoms District

