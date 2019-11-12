Annual Day of Service Empowers DISH Employees to Volunteer across the Country

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the fifth annual DISH Day of Service, employees from coast to coast gathered to give back to their local communities on and around September 28th. Nearly 800 volunteers gave their time at 56 different events nationwide, totaling 2,358 hours of community service.

DISH Day of Service is a unifying day when teams come together to make a positive impact in the communities where employees live, work and raise families. This collaborative effort is part of DISH Cares , the company's corporate citizenship program, which promotes community engagement and sustainability efforts across the organization.

"Since 2015, DISH employees have donated more than 25,000 hours of service to help those in need across the country," said Caity Curtis, DISH Head of Corporate Citizenship. "Service and excellence are important values in our organization, and we're proud to extend these values to our local communities through DISH Cares and our Day of Service."

DISH employees, their families and friends joined local DISH retailers and partners on the company's largest cooperative volunteer event of the year. Together, volunteers offered their services at food banks, Boys and Girls Clubs, shelters, blood drives and many other local organizations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The following are a few examples of the DISH Day of Service events:

Denver, CO - Team members pitched in at the Food Bank of the Rockies where they helped set a new record of pallets sorted and packed, totaling 19,360 pounds of food that will help feed local Colorado families.

- Team members pitched in at the Food Bank of the Rockies where they helped set a new record of pallets sorted and packed, totaling 19,360 pounds of food that will help feed local families. Ann Arbor, MI - IHS Team helped build a Habitat for Humanity home for a family in need.

- IHS Team helped build a Habitat for Humanity home for a family in need. Christiansburg, VA - CXO Team cleaned common areas at the Humane Society and socialized animals in the shelter.

- CXO Team cleaned common areas at the Humane Society and socialized animals in the shelter. Denver, CO - Sling Team assisted kids at the Boys & Girls Club with homework, reading, dodgeball and foosball tournaments.

- Sling Team assisted kids at the Boys & Girls Club with homework, reading, dodgeball and foosball tournaments. Denver, CO - Wireless Team cleaned up the South Platte River.

- Wireless Team cleaned up the South Platte River. El Paso, TX - Manufacturing Team volunteered at Candlelighters Walk of Hope to fight childhood cancer.

- Manufacturing Team volunteered at Candlelighters Walk of Hope to fight childhood cancer. Foster City, CA - DISH Technologies Team helped at a local food bank and donation drive.

- DISH Technologies Team helped at a local food bank and donation drive. Roseland , NY - Sales team members helped with registration, race directing, parking and clean up at the St. Jude Walk.

"At DISH, we always strive to push the boundaries of success, whether we're leading the way in customer service, offering the most innovative technology or giving back to our local communities," added Curtis. "I'm proud of all our team has accomplished, and look forward to what we will continue to achieve with our community partners through DISH Cares and beyond."

A video recap of the Day of Service is available here .

