Annual General Meeting of AB Volvo

The income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet were adopted. In accordance with the Board of Directors' motion, it was resolved that a dividend of SEK 4.25 per share would be paid to the shareholders. April 9, 2018, was decided as the record date for the right to receive dividends. Disbursement of the dividend by Euroclear Sweden AB is scheduled to occur on April 12, 2018.

The Board Members, Board Deputies and the President were discharged from liability for their administration during the 2017 fiscal year.

Matti Alahuhta, Eckhard Cordes, James W. Griffith, Martin Lundstedt, Kathryn V. Marinello, Martina Merz, Hanne de Mora, Helena Stjernholm and Carl-Henric Svanberg were reelected as members of the Board. Eric Elzvik was elected as new member of the Board. Carl-Henric Svanberg was reelected as Chairman of the Board.

Individual fees payable to the members of the Board were adopted as follows. The Chairman of the Board was allocated SEK 3,500,000 and each of the other members SEK 1,030,000 with the exception of the President who does not receive a director's fee. In addition, the Chairman of the Audit Committee was allocated SEK 360,000, the other members of the Audit Committee SEK 165,000 each and the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee was allocated SEK 150,000 and the other members of the Remuneration Committee SEK 110,000 each. The Chairman of the Volvo CE Committee was allocated SEK 180,000 and the other members of the Volvo CE Committee SEK 155,000 each.

The firm of auditors Deloitte AB was elected as Auditor for the period until the close of the Annual General Meeting 2022, in accordance with the Election Committee's proposal.

Bengt Kjell, representing AB Industrivärden, Yngve Slyngstad, representing Norges Bank Investment Management, Pär Boman, representing Svenska Handelsbanken, SHB Pension Fund, SHB Employee Fund, SHB Pensionskassa and Oktogonen, Ramsay Brufer, representing Alecta, and the Chairman of the Board were elected members of the Election Committee. The Meeting resolved that no fees shall be paid to the members of the Election Committee.

A remuneration policy for senior executives was adopted in accordance with the Board of Directors' motion.

April 5, 2018

For more stories from the Volvo Group, please visit www.volvogroup.com/press





The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

